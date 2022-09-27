Cristina Kisner, the Peruvian who has become a benchmark for healthy food in the US | Christy’s Kitchen | ADVANTAGE

Cristina Kisner is the creator of the book “My healthy kitchen” (Planeta, 2018), where she teaches nutritious and delicious recipes. All created from scratch and after a long investigation that emerged after helping to heal her daughters through food.

Cristina Kisner, cook and author of books.

food as medicine

Food is capable of preventing diseases and making one have a longer life. For Cristina Kisner, this became a reality when one of her daughters developed severe allergic rhinitis that no doctor in Lima could find the cause of. “With my first daughter I began to read a lot about healthy eating. After breastfeeding, I took care to give her the best ingredients during complementary feeding. But she started with a very strong allergic rhinitis. All the doctors gave me the same treatments and there was no improvement. I started studying about healthy cooking. We began to give up ultra-processed foods and dairy products, which are so harmful, and we saw how the rhinitis disappeared“, remember.

That was the first step and approach with healthy cooking. Already with everything she had read, she knew that food was becoming the medicine that her eldest daughter needed. 17 years ago, when there was still not so much information or books, Kisner was looking for a way to get good supplies that would allow his family to eat deliciously but nourishing themselves.

Cristina Kisner shares healthy recipes on her social networks. These are dairy-free, with organic ingredients, suitable for people with celiac disease and intolerances.

When they started school it was a new challenge. “Lunchboxes started. And I had to see what my daughters were going to wear to school. He wanted them to share their lunch boxes with their little friends. For me, it was very important that their classmates ate like them, because that way they would be safe and protected from junk food. Then, some time passed, and the mothers of his classmates wrote to me and called me to share my recipes and give them classes. I never thought of teaching. She told them that she wasn’t ready, but they encouraged me. They would come to my house and I would teach them what I knew. I really liked that experience”, he comments.

The second time she confirmed that healthy eating has the power to heal was when she found out that one of her daughters had a gluten allergy. “My second daughter started with headaches, stomach aches, nausea and chest pain. The gastroenterologist started with several analyzes and nothing“, Add.

“10 years ago, I told him it might be gluten. They told me it was unlikely. I eliminated with gluten, and I thought: what do I do now? I couldn’t find anything in Lima that was gluten free. There were no books. It was not easy to order from Amazon. At home we all stop eating gluten to avoid cross contamination”comment.

Recipe made by Cristina Kirsen.

Cristina remembers that to verify that it was the gluten that was harming her daughter, she gave her small samples of gluten (wheat protein) and every time she ate something with this, the symptoms returned. Later, the medicine was able to confirm that her daughter should no longer eat anything containing gluten.

Then, he began to experiment to achieve gluten-free bakery and pastry. And what he prepared was so delicious that when she met one of the owners of the San Antonio bakery, who also had celiac disease, he suggested that they do a joint project: Huh Natural & Real Food coffee.

miracles

Cristina knew that food had power over people’s health, for better or for worse. Ultra-processed food is capable of inflaming the body, and the state of chronic inflammation is the mother of all diseases. But there are diseases that no matter how much you take care of your eating habits, stress, sleep hours and physical activity can appear. Some of them are cancer and infectious diseases, caused by bacteria, parasites and viruses.

“My third daughter was found to have a tumor behind her eye. We went to the INEN (National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases), with the best doctors. And they were sure it was cancer. They told us that he had to have an operation because the tumor was pressing on one of his eyes.“, bill.

During the operation, according to Cristina, there was a great prayer chain at her daughters’ school and on social networks. When she finished the procedure, she was told by the doctors that it was not a tumor as previous tests indicated, but a fistula filled with pus. “We couldn’t believe it. The doctors told us it was a miracle”, he assures.

The Peruvian businesswoman had no idea what had caused this. But she believed it might be associated with food. “I started reading about the AIP diet (autoimmune protocol). We started eating organic. I realized that we should not only take care that they are natural foods but also their quality. Currentlythere is too much contamination by pesticides and that is why it is better to eat organic foods”, he argues.

Cristina’s family only eats organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, and foods that are within the autoimmune protocol. Three of her young daughters have diseases that can be treated with food.

She had already faced several problems, especially related to the health of her daughters, and to this was added financial problems and, according to what she says, they lost everything. “The company, the house, the cafeteria, the cars and the girls no longer went to school. It was a difficult moment. And the health problems returned, the last of my daughters, always lived with infections. She had a kidney problem and her urologist wanted to have an operation. She underwent several studies”comment.

There were medical meetings with specialists from other places and her daughter was part of a new study for this health problem.

In that country, they met a doctor who was a great urologist and told Cristina to bet on supplementing her daughter’s diet with cranberries. Currently, there are scientific studies that affirm that this wild fruit has properties to prevent urinary tract infections, due to the proanthocyanidins that they have act by preventing the adhesion of the bacteria E.coli. Cristina followed her advice and her little daughter’s urinary tract infections stopped. For her, miracles in life come in the form of people, moments and places.

Christina Kisner.

Bottom

As life is full of signs. They told Cristina that the small cafeteria that she had liked so much in the United States was for sale, so they decided to bet on it. “We borrowed from family and friends to be able to acquire the space“, Add. Once they managed to finalize the project, they arrived in the United States in October 2019.

“We arrived with 14 suitcases and the dog. Things started to walk but we only sold 200 or 300 dollars a week. With that we bought new supplies to continue selling our desserts and other preparations. The pandemic began and although we did not close here, there was a change. It was a tough year. We work from 5 am to 1 am every day. We borrowed money from my husband Sebastian’s mother to be able to eat, ”she adds.

Despite working almost 19 hours a day, Cristina remembers that she and her husband were grateful. “We were here. When you have problems, you change your perspective. We had debts, a lot of debts and we were doing everything to be able to pay. We were behind on the rent for the premises. Our clients gave us clothes for the girls and things that they did not use“, remember.

Cristina Kirsen and Sebastian Gracey live with their five daughters and two dogs in Roswell, United States.

come out afloat

His life takes a 180 degree turn when suddenly he appears Brandon Stantonthe author of the “Humans of New York” books. The writer and photographer arrived at his coffee shop Christy’s Kitchenin New Mexico. “We help him with his food. I told him my story and he wanted me to help him. He also has an autoimmune disease (like one of his daughters) and the doctors weren’t getting it right with his treatment. I cooked for him weekly. He came once a week to take away all his frozen food.”.

After Stanton feels much better with the food he received weekly from Cristina’s family, he proposed something to them. “He asked me: how are you?, but it was one of those ‘how are you’ that ask you how you really feel. I told him that we were heavily in debt and that life in the United States was stronger than we imagined. He listened to us and gave us 30 thousand dollars. He told us it was for us to buy what we need. ‘I had the best doctors, but you gave me hope,’ he told me. And I also needed hope, so with that he grabbed me and I accepted”, he added.

But it wasn’t just money that Stanton helped Cristina’s family with. In his social networks, the writer and photographer, shares the story of characters in 12 publications. “He told me he wanted to tell our story. I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t understand what we could teach. For a whole day he came and interviewed us, published a post every hour and told me not to read the last post until he told me to.“, Add.

In the last post, the American writer did a fundraiser through Gofundme. Just over $1 million was raised. “We received a call from a person in Maryland who told us that his son was sick and that our story had given him hope. That call was everything to me.”bill.

The fundraiser that the photographer did to help Cristina Kisner’s family.

“With the money raised we were able to repay all the money we owed. We put everything in order. We improved the premises, now we have new projects. The kitchen has been our life. The kitchen saved my daughters’ lives”, reveals.

Cristina and Sebastian, founders of Cristy’s Kitchen.

He knows that he has been able to overcome everything they have gone through and faced because he has had a great partner by his side: Sebastian. “I can cook, but he’s the one who runs the restaurant. My driving force is him. It has been a learning journey. Losing the company in Lima, handling the problems together. It has been not giving up and improving”.

After the fundraiser, Cristina or Cristy as they call her over there, began to receive invitations to work with her. Publishers wanted her to write cookbooks and she has decided to work alongside Stanton and her publisher. As of September 26, her new book “Cristy’s Kitchen: More Than 135 Scrumptious and Nourishing Recipes Without Gluten, Dairy, or Processed Sugars” is on pre-order.

The book Cristy’s Kitchen: More Than 135 Scrumptious and Nourishing Recipes Without Gluten, Dairy, or Processed Sugars.

“I don’t want to sell a book, I want people to read a story of hope. In the book there are many recipes but I also tell you about my process. It is a very sentimental book. It is not success but that miracles exist. I studied computer programming, I don’t know what I’m doing here cooking, but life has brought me here”he concludes.