Cristina Lizardo: “I reaffirm my brother’s innocence”

Cristina Lizardo, member of the Political Committee of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), expressed this Monday that considers his brother innocentSimón Lizardo, who is cited in the file that involves dozens of former officials to defraud the State.

“We are going to hope that the process continues. I reaffirm my brother’s innocence,” Cristina said as she left a press conference of the PLD Committee on citizen insecurity.

Lizard said that is not in favor of destroying the morale of peoplein reference to his brother and other defendants in the file.

“I will not agree with anyone’s morale being damaged, that justice act according to what it establishes; that it be applied ”, she indicated when questioned by members of the press about the recent case.

For his part, Lidio Cadet, also a member of the PLD, pointed out that “justice has the responsibility to carry out any investigation respecting all due process.”

In addition, he added that “everyone who is innocent is declared innocent and everyone who is guilty, after a sentence that acquires authority, is then declared guilty.”

The name of Simón Lizardo along with that of other former officials was mentioned in the accusatory file launched by the Public Ministry in which the former Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero.

“Until there is an irrevocably judged sentence, we cannot make any judgments, for that we have justice, she must be more and more clothed in seeking the truth,” said Cadet while asking God to illuminate the work of the attorney general’s office. .

radhames camachoa member of the political party, also referred to the issue and said that “there is everything” when questioned about the existence of a political persecution in this government.

“Look, there is everythingthere is everything in this democratic life and everything is said”, he said on two occasions, evading the question and responding in a limited way.

He added that since the Public Ministry began “actions against PLD supporters, the PLD established its position.”