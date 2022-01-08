Cristina Moglia, I owe all of her success to him

The “ice-eyed” actress, who we have seen in many successful TV series and soon in the cinema in the film “The Good Christmas Witch”, started acting very young, by chance: “I lived in Australia and worked as a model . While he was accompanying me to a set, the taxi driver suggested that I take an acting class. I accepted to overcome my shyness ». “I believe in love, but I haven’t found my half apple yet …”

I like people who say thank you. Even when the script doesn’t foresee it. Cristina Moglia is one of them. I myself am one of them. The result is that, if it were for us, it would be an interview made only of “thank you”. We make a pact and, by forcing our nature, we exempt ourselves: we will say “thank you” only at the end.

Cristina is much more than an actress. Painter, photographer, documentary maker, very socially committed woman. But, even if we want to limit ourselves to the actress, the range is wide. Policewoman, prostitute, dancer, bad businesswoman, successful architect, terminally ill with cancer.

You have seen it in all the most famous contemporary television dramas, starting with the Police District. She was the first wife of Enzo Ferrari, played by Sergio Castellato, in the reconstruction of the director Carlo Carlei.

You recently saw her in Lafuggitiva, in an intense and dramatic role. Soon on the big screen in The Christmas Witch (Italian title The Good Witch of Christmas), in the unedited part of a fairy between the ethereal and the dazed.

The cobalt blue eyes, the same as those of her mother Patrizia, are the penetrating laser of a face that you cannot easily forget and consign her to a cliché that she does not mind too much, also because it is not entirely a cliché: “the actress gives her ice eyes”. Ah, there is no visible or perceptible trace of his impending fifty years.

You have a wonderful voice. “Thanks you too”. Thank you… Do you like to call yourself Cristina? “A few years ago I gave myself back the name Maria Cristina wanted by my mother. I used it for two years, then I thought better of it and went back to Cristina. In fact, I recognize myself in the diminutive Cris or Cri, perfect for someone who aspired to be a volunteer for the Italian Red Cross ». I saw pictures of your mother Patrizia. Two drops of water, including ice eyes.

“I lost it when I was only 15 years old. One of the most beautiful women in Rome. An Ursula Andress-style beauty, to understand. I wanted to take his surname, Del Frate. I liked it so much. Every now and then I go to see it again in the video Ricominciamo by Pappalardo. It makes me laugh out loud. ” An actress too. «She signed a five-year contract with Dino De Laurentiis and also made some films, but she didn’t like being an actress. She came from fashion, from advertising. That was his world. “

The family history. Cinema was in your destiny. “Three males of the family in the sector. My maternal grandfather, great director of photography, my uncle Carlo Simi, the historical set designer of Sergio Leone, and then my father Giancarlo, photographer, Rai operator always in situations of high risk, wars and seabed ».

Your first artistic love? «When I was 12 my father gave me a« reflex. “This is yours, go and enjoy”. I photographed everything from flowers to clochards. No desire to be an actress. Recently, my passion for photography and art has returned to me ».

Let’s go back to the age of innocence. At 7 you leave Italy with your family and go to Los Angeles, following your father. At 18 you go to Sydney, the turning point of your life …

«And there I meet my prophet. I was going to take some photos as a model and the taxi driver, a guy, starts asking me a lot of questions. He attended an acting school, he convinces me to enroll… ».

How does it convince you? «I was very shy. I’m still shy, I’m embarrassed to speak in public. It seemed to me then that taking acting lessons would help me overcome my shyness ».

Your remarkable debut at age 23 in film with a greats like Norman Jewison.

“He was just a flesh-and-blood in Only You, but unforgettable for me. I was a receptionist at the airport and I welcome Robert Downey Jr. A great actor, a man I love ». You said somewhere that your aspiration would be to make a movie with David Lynch. «I also add Wim Wenders.