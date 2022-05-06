Cristóbal Soria for Madrid’s comeback: ‘I shit on the mother’

Midtime Editorial

The Uncle Christopher Soria is undone by the epic comeback of Real Madrid in the Champions League Semifinals and still can’t find an explanation for what happened on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, but what he does know is that so many memorable nights of the Merengues “are killing it”especially the “Madridista DNA” argument.

known as the most antimadridista of the popular Spanish program The beach barSoria said “having a bare ass” for the white team’s umpteenth feat and refuses to believe in miracles because -according to him- that only happens once in a lifetime and Real Madrid has already had three “miracles” in this Champions League League.

“I’m not even here to think, it’s time to rethink absolutely everything. Change sports, change values, how have I reached this age with white hair and things like this happen to me, My ass is bare from so many years of soccer, I’m losing years of life because I can’t handle this,” he said.

“Miracles are once in a lifetime, twice if you hurry me, but again? They come to talk to me about DNA and they ask me, that I should be at the fair and I am losing years of life. They ask me to find an explanation for this and I only know that I shit on the mother who gave birth to me“.

In the Round of 16 against Paris-Saint Germainin the quarterfinals against Chelsea and in the Semifinals with the Manchester Citythe Spanish They recovered from disadvantages in the global playing the three rounds as locals.

In the case of PSG went 0-2 on aggregate as Kylian Mbappé doubled between the Ida and the Vuelta, but Karim Benzema scored a Hat-Trrick in less than 15 minutes for the first memorable night. Then it was against Blueswho had defeated 3-1 in the first leg but were down 3-4 on aggregateuntil Luka Modric put a magic assistance to Rodrygo to force the extension, in which Benzema scored the pass to the Semifinals.

In that round they played against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, who won 4-3 in the First Leg and led 1-0 in the Second Leg at the Bernabéu, but one Madrid’s epic comeback with goals at 90′ and 92′ from Rodrygomore a Benzema’s penalty at 95′ of the extension, they have them in the Final on May 28 against Liverpool.