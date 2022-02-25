Cristopher Meléndez, a Motagua player, was reunited with his father in Seattle five years later

Motagua’s trip to the United States to play his match against the Seattle Sounders in the Concachampions has been positive for the Honduran soccer player Cristopher Meléndez.

Meléndez is part of the Motagüense club’s expedition for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League at Lumen Field.

The right back has lived a special moment when he reunited with his father Pablo Meléndez and one of his younger brothers, Alexander, whom he had not seen for five years.