Cristopher Meléndez, a Motagua player, was reunited with his father in Seattle five years later

Seattle, United States.
Motagua’s trip to the United States to play his match against the Seattle Sounders in the Concachampions has been positive for the Honduran soccer player Cristopher Meléndez.
Meléndez is part of the Motagüense club’s expedition for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League at Lumen Field.
The right back has lived a special moment when he reunited with his father Pablo Meléndez and one of his younger brothers, Alexander, whom he had not seen for five years.
The father of the national team emigrated to the United States in 2017 due to the need for a job and a better life for his family and since then, they had not had the opportunity to see each other.
Don Pablo, on his birthday, traveled from Boston to the city of Seattle to see his son again at the Motagua concentration hotel before the game.
“What a special day after a long time daddy I see you again… have a happy birthday, may God pour out many blessings on us and celebrate this day daddy blessings!” Cristopher Meléndez wrote on his official Twitter account. Facebook.
Cristopher Meléndez starts as a starter in the duel against the Seattle Sounders.