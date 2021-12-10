News

Cristopher Nolan, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek in the cast of the film Oppenheimer

The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively revealed the arrival of Florence Pugh and Rami Malek, also in the cast Benny Safdie, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon

New entries in the cast of Christopher Nolan’s film. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively announced the arrival of Florence Pugh And Rami Malek in the production that will involve a large group of famous faces of the seventh art.

Oppenheimer, the cast

Oppenheimer is the title of the biopic that will tell the story of the American physicist, best known for the construction of the first atomic bomb. According to what was relaunched by the magazine, Rami Malek and Florence Pugh will be part of the film covering the roles of a scientist and Jean Tatlock respectively. The Hollywood Reporter also announced the involvement of Benny Safdie as Edward Teller.

Cristopher Nolan’s new cinematic effort will see the protagonist Cillian Murphy in the role of Robert Oppenheimer, alongside him Emily Blunt who will be his wife Katherine Oppenheimer; also present Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon, called to play the role of Lewis Strauss and Leslie Groves.

Oppenheimer, the production

The magazine also reported Universal’s description of the film: “An epic thriller that catapults audiences into the heart-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”

Cristipher Nolan will sign the film and will cover the role of screenwriter, the production will be entrusted to Emma Thomas and Charles Roven.

Oppenheimer, the release date

The release date of the film, based on the biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, is currently set for July 21, 2023.

