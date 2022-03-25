Cristopher Toselli was a figure in Central Córdoba’s away win over Atlético Tucumán

The Chilean goalkeeper Christopher Toselli started tonight in the away win for Central Cordoba 1-0 over Atletico Tucumanin commitment valid for the seventh date of the Argentine Professional League 2022.

The former goalkeeper of Universidad Católica and Palestino played a great game at the José Fierro Monumental Stadium, delivering the undefeated goal and showing safety at all times.

For the local, meanwhile, the national side Philip Fields -former Palestino and Colo Colo- had to settle for seeing the actions of his team from the bench.

The only figure of the struggle came at 32 minutes and was the work of the striker Claudio Rianodefining with a right hand towards the goalkeeper’s right post Dante Nicholas Campisiwho only watched as the ball went to the back of the net.

With this result, Central Córdoba ranked seventh in Group B with nine pointsfive from the leader Students.

Atlético Tucumán, meanwhile, is thirteenth and penultimate in Group A with four units, an area led by Racing Club with 15 positives.