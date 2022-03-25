Cristopher Toselli was a figure in Central Córdoba’s away win over Atlético Tucumán

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 59 Views

The Chilean goalkeeper Christopher Toselli started tonight in the away win for Central Cordoba 1-0 over Atletico Tucumanin commitment valid for the seventh date of the Argentine Professional League 2022.

The former goalkeeper of Universidad Católica and Palestino played a great game at the José Fierro Monumental Stadium, delivering the undefeated goal and showing safety at all times.

read also


post image

Cristopher Toselli showed off with a save but experienced his first defeat with Central Córdoba in Argentine football