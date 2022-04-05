Cristy Nodal, Christian Nodal’s mother, publishes a message and worries about his health again | Famous
Cristy, mother of Christian Nodalagain caused alarm among the singer’s fans by sharing a message dedicated to his three children where he revealed that he has “three years of struggle” for his health.
Since February 2021 there has been speculation about the status of the singer’s mother. Around that time, she made a change of look that caught her attention by leaving her hair very short.
He explained that it was due to his health, but he did not clarify what ailed her: ” Mine is a fight where I thank God that gives me strength to continue fighting day by day, with joy and love. Thank God my self-esteem is great!”
“I will be stronger than ever”: the message from Christian Nodal’s mother
Amid speculation that he could have cancer, the Nodal family has not clarified what difficulty the singer’s mother faces.
However, the night of this Sunday, April 3, gave new indications while worrying the artist’s fans.
“No matter how busy you are, but you always do everything to be with us in good and bad or when we need you most,” she wrote, alluding to her famous son’s busy schedule.
” Already more than three years of strugglebut today I do recognize that my forces were no longer enough for more,” he acknowledged.
Given this, she thanked her other two children and her husband: ” I needed your hugs and of the great love that you always give me, my little family: Amely Nodal, Alonso Nodal, Jaime González”.
“Soon this too shall pass and (with) my health I will be stronger than ever. God is great. I love them. Thank you for so much, ‘Kisha'”, she finished.
As on previous occasions, he did not specify what health problem he is facing, however, Christian Nodal left him a loving message to encourage him.
“I love you ‘Kishi’. Everything is going to be alright”he wrote to her, while many fans joined in prayer for her, they sent good vibes and others asked what she has, but they did not get an answer.
In November 2018, the singer told The fat and the skinny that when he was a child he saw how his mother suffered from epileptic seizures. It is not clear if this is the cause of the most recent health problems that women face.
Hermeticism around the health of Christian Nodal’s mother
It is not the first time that Cristy Nodal’s health issue has been public, however, it has been shrouded in mystery.
In mid-July 2021, appeared hospitalized in Zapopan, Mexico: “With all the faith in my heart, today I am here, that my father God be the one who guides the hands of my doctor” he wrote at the time.
At the end of 2020, the Nodal family was infected with covid-19, as announced by Cristy Nodal herself.