Criterion will focus on Battlefield, only a small group will continue with Need for Speed

electronic arts has displaced most of the developers of Criterionthe study that has been responsible until now Need for speed and even before exhaustionin Battlefield. However, a small core group of developers will continue the racing series after the latest chapter was not received with enthusiasm.

This choice by Electronic Arts is not surprising, given that Criterion had already supported DICE in the development of Battlefield for some time. The studio had already participated in the development of Battlefield V and provided an important contribution to the final chapter of the franchise, Battlefield 2042after a simply disastrous initial period for the game.

“I am delighted that a practice with such pedigree is joining the practices I oversee. As we said before, we are completely focused on Battlefield. Today, Criterion joins our studios to work on world-class Battlefield. committed to ushering in a new era for the franchise” has declared Zampella winsresponsible for Battlefield and Apex Legends.

“Work will also continue on the future of Need for Speed. Many of you will be familiar with my history in video games, having worked with extremely talented teams on Apex Legends, Titanfall, and Star Wars Jedi here at Electronic Arts. But you may not know that I have a passion for cars., which makes Criterion the perfect match to explore another genre of games that I love. I look forward to working with the core team as we define the future of the franchise.“.

In essence, it seems that Criterion will be joining the group of EA Entertainment instead of EA Sports. As we learned in June, in fact, Electronic Arts split the company into two separate groups, even if they belong to the same company. As for the next Need for Speed, however, it seems that the wait will still be long.