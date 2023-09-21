Criterion working on Burnout? No, the studio is currently focused on Battlefield.

Criterion games is a development studio that has managed to climb to the top of the video game industry thanks to the creation of the arcade racing saga exhaustion. In addition to the IP of pure speed and destruction, the English house was also responsible for some episodes of Need for speed (including the next chapter of the series, in full development).

However, many players fondly remember Burnout titles (such as the latest Paradise, released in 2008) and are increasingly wondering when the software house will focus on the lucky brand again.

Unfortunately, in the last few hours Vince Zampella has answered the question, announcing that Criterion is intensely involved in the development of the new Battlefield interaction, as well as the upcoming Need For Speed ​​arcade project. effectively frustrating all hope for the arrival of a new chapter of Burnout in the short-medium term.

The Battlefield series is indeed one of the biggest shooter franchises out there, but it’s undeniable that the last decade has fallen far short of the publisher’s expectations. After Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, considered part of the golden age of the franchise capable of decisively competing against Call of Duty, things began to slow down starting with Battlefield 1, and then collapse with the subsequent Battlefield V and, above all, Battlefield 2042, of which even the developers were aware of the high possibility of failure.

These games have had really difficult releases, especially the title released in 2021. This one, in particular, has been heavily updated and revised during support, to the point that some gameplay mechanics have been completely nullified, but the damage to the image of the franchise no It wasn’t a small thing.

Precisely for these reasons, EA wants to pay close attention to the future of Battlefield, and is trying to strategically reposition the franchise by proposing a kind of reinvention of what we know today. However, it will still take several years to see a new game in the series.