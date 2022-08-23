Critiano Ronaldo will start on the bench against Liverpool
It’s the shock of the 3rd day of the Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool face off at Old Trafford this Monday (9:00 p.m.). Cristiano Ronaldo could well start on the bench for this match.
With zero points in two games, it’s night or never for Manchester United to officially launch its 2022-2023 season, but the challenge does not look easy against Liverpool. For this clash, Erik ten Hag should make a strong decision.
According to the latest indiscretions of Sky Sports UK, Cristiano Ronaldo could indeed start on the bench. Anthony Martial could start from the start in his place. Formalization around 8 p.m., when the official compositions are released.
Manchester United is going through a very complicated moment, victory against Liverpool is mandatory so as not to sink a little more into a crisis that has already been going on for a long time.
Listen to Top 90, the 90min show in which we discuss football in the form of top lists! Rankings, combined XI, Frankenplayer, our opinions for each episode to establish the ultimate list at the end. In this third episode with Davy Diamond, Quentin Gesp and Alexis Amsellemwe are going to establish our Top and Flop 3 of Barça recruits of the 2010s!Click here to subscribe to the podcast
Former Ajax technician Erik ten Hag is already under pressure and could therefore once again make the decision not to rely on his entry number 7. The sirens of the transfer window remain strong but the former Juventus player has therefore for the moment found no way out. The situation is not likely to improve.