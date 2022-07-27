[Crítica] “Cyrano” is lost in the indecision of what could be

Unrequited love is one of the great clichés with which theater, movies and literature have collaborated to produce stories ad nauseam. One of those titles that have a reserved place in history is the work of Edmond Rostand, Cyrano de Bergeraca literary classic inspired by the life of the French intellectual of the same name published at the end of the 19th century and, how could it be otherwise, adapted countless times to the cinema in all possible shapes and colors.

To the best-known adaptations of 1950 (José Ferrer won the Oscar for best leading actor) and 1990 (starring Gérard Depardieu, also nominated for an Oscar), some modern versions based on the literary work have been added, such as the 1987 film, Roxane (with Steve Martin as the protagonist), and the youth comedy Whatever it Takes, with a young James Franco, at the turn of the century. Even Netflix released its version four years ago, also focused on young audiences, called Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. In this brief list I have left out a large number of movies, either similar or that have taken the story of Cyrano as an element within their plot. What I find most relevant and what I try to establish as an initial concept is that this story, whether original or adapted, is very present both in the most erudite of cinema and literature and in the most elementary popular culture.

Having said that, it is an extremely difficult task to find a new factor that will give brilliance to a fairly serious version like the one we have in Cyrano. Joe Wright, whom I hold in high esteem for his recent Dark Hourdirects the film adaptation of the successful musical written by Erica Schmidt (she also scripted the film) and which was released in 2018 and starred by the same actors from the film. Peter Dinklage (Schmidt’s husband in real life), in the role of Cyrano, and Haley Bennett (Joe Wright’s off-screen partner), like Roxanne, are in charge of disparate interpretations as we will see later.

What the feature film attempts, in addition to introducing the musical component, is to modify the physical peculiarity of the protagonist. Instead of the prominent nose that characterizes him in the literature and more faithful adaptations, here Cyrano presents a height problem. The dwarfism with which the actor has never had any complex and that has opened many doors for him in the industry, without undermining the undeniable acting talent that he has already shown, is the most tangible differential in this version. The other characteristics, such as being an expert swordsman and being secretly in love with Roxanne remain unchanged in the protagonist.

These two implementations have conflicting results. On the one hand, Dinklage is the most valuable asset in the film, with a heartbreaking gesture that moves even an iceberg and that conveys at all times the feeling that the feelings he has for his beloved are sincere, but that , especially, knows when to hold back so as not to overflow. Her motivations are much more convincing in her solo scenes than she is when she shares the stage with Bennett, as the actress is not very lucky in her portrayal and she stumbles much more when the musical numbers are done. presents. On the other hand, it is the musical dimension that does not end up finding a reason to be within the development and I take it for granted that someone who does not sympathize with a genre as controversial as this, will be able to use this film as one of its main arguments. No song is really surprising or generates a significant impact on the plot, to the point of making me doubt if a montage with a musical accompaniment would have had more emotion and warmth in a tape that is cooling down despite the superhuman efforts of the protagonist to save the intensity that such a passionate story requires.

It happens that all the secondary characters are left in limbo and, since what we are seeing is such a common argument that it does not find depth even in the physical disadvantages of its protagonist, the connection with the intentions and vulnerabilities of the cast is not carburized. Thus, for example, we do not know if Roxanne is an admirer of intelligence or if she is being too frivolous in falling in love with Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison), who, in turn, makes it difficult for us to understand the impulse he has to snub Cyrano after Cyrano helps him write the letters. On the other hand, De Guiche (Ben Mendehlson), who initially courts Roxanne, fails to instill enough fear that an antagonist should provide.

All the elements are half cooked, or half raw it could be, because the feature film does not have enough epic to tell one of those classic stories full of solemnity and, on the other hand, the musical element and other small variations do not bring it close to a much more digestible recipe as being a movie about a romance that could become iconic. It is not modern, although it does not defend conventionalism or orthodoxy either, and it is this indecision that ends up extinguishing the illusion of everything that could have been.

Perhaps the greatest consolation is found in the exquisite production of costumes and scenarios that the film offers. These manage to amalgamate what the scene requires, such as the one in which Christian tries to recover Roxanne, through the voice of Cyrano who is hidden behind another wall. This is probably the highest point of the entire film, but again, it is Dinklage who pulls the cart to carry out a scene that must gain intensity every second and finds few resources for it.

Unfortunately, it is not a good final result that gives Cyrano. The paths that he decides to take do not allow him to achieve almost anything that he sets out to do and even the duration ends up being somewhat long, since the story is not new and, except for Dinklage’s performance and the production design, it does not offer a offer that has an added value that is substantial enough to become attractive.