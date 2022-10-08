[Crítica] “Don’t Worry Honey” by Olivia Wilde – Reviews

It’s amazing how much controversy behind of the film, has ended up overshadowing “Do not worry honey”. From the alleged fights between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, to a video where It seems that Harry Styles is spitting on Chris Pine in the middle of the film’s premiere, it seems that everything has happened during the film’s marketing campaign. But interestingly, not much has been written or said about the final product, at least compared to all the articles and tweets related to the behavior of its stars. What about “Don’t worry honey” like movie? What can you say about the script, the direction or their performances?

Well it turns out nothing very exciting, Unfortunately. This is the kind of film that doesn’t seem to be ashamed of its influences, using elements taken from other (and better) films like “The Stepford Wives”, “The Truman Show”, or even “The Matrix”. There would be nothing wrong with that if writer Katie Silberman and director Olivia Wilde did something new or even interesting with those ideas, but that is not the case. “Don’t worry honey” is a film that unfolds unnecessarily slowly, hiding a supposedly shocking revelation that, in practice, could not be more predictable and hackneyed. This means that the viewer is always one step ahead of the characters, making it a tedious and at times even absurd experience.

The great Florence Pugh plays Alice, a young woman who lives a supposedly idyllic life (if you are a fan of the 50s, of course) with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles) in the town of Victoria. It turns out that they have recently moved to become part of a community led by the mysterious and seemingly powerful Frank (Chris Pine), living in a huge house in the middle of the desert, in a place similar to Palm Springs, Florida. But as often happens in these kinds of stories, the seemingly harmless town hides several secrets, and no one, not even Alice’s best friend, Bunny (Wilde), nor Jack himself, seems to be interested in revealing them. Thus, Alice decides to take matters into her own hands, which brings with it disturbing consequences.

If by reading the synopsis presented, you have ideas of what could be the secret that Frank hides in Victoria, most likely they will hit. The main problem with “Don’t worry honey” is that it depends almost entirely on its final narrative twist, which is presented in an incredibly implausible and clumsy way. More serious, however, is the fact that the more one thinks about the twist, the less sense it makes. Many of the clues included in the first two acts (including a plane crash) don’t make any sense at all if one tries to tie them to the “shocking” revelation, which makes “Don’t Worry Honey” feel like a misleading experiencewhere its creators simply wanted to include a twist in the purest style of M. Night Shyamalan, without thinking much about the implications it could have.

Because other than that, “Don’t worry honey” doesn’t have much to offer. It takes too long to get going, presenting various characters and situations as mysteries when they really aren’t. And once Alice begins to investigate her, both her attempts to explain her actions, and the reactions of the other characters, are so frustrating, that one can’t help but feel uncomfortable watching certain scenes (and not in the way Wilde would have liked, I assume). Additionally, certain minor characters, while important to the plot, feel absurdly underdeveloped—for example KiKi Layne’s Margaret, who has little to say or do. Apparently, most of Layne’s scenes were cut in the editing process, which kept him from attending the film’s premiere, or participating in the marketing campaign.

Most of the main performances, in any case, they are of a good level. Florence Pugh, for example, is incapable of misinterpreting, and here he manages to develop Alice as a woman in search of answers, determined not to settle for her life as a housewife in her fifties. You can see the love that she feels for her husband, but at the same time, it is fascinating to relate to her and her inability to sit still, to conform (especially since knows that something is wrong in this town). Chris Pine, meanwhile, is enough disturbing as Frank (the scenes he shares with Pugh are some of the best “Don’t Worry Honey” has to offer), and Wilde herself is memorable with Bunny. The only exception, unfortunately, is Harry Styles: if he has some kind of charisma on stage, then he can’t transmit it in front of cameras, playing his character in the way flatter and less believable as possible. The fact that Pugh is as cool (as usual) certainly doesn’t help make him look any better.

“Don’t worry honey” is a big disappointment —a film that was not without potential, but ultimately took the simplest paths possible. The premise is not bad, but the development of the story and, mainly, the presentation of the final narrative twist, are incredibly predictable and bland. Add to that a flat performance from Styles, and the movie quickly becomes a repetitive experience; something that neither the excellent Florence Pugh, nor the superlative production design —using pastel colors and a very believable retro aesthetic— can completely save. It’s not that “Don’t Worry Honey” is horrible, well—just that, given the talent both in front of and behind the camera, one would have expected better. I hope Wilde’s next film as a director is more like the emotional “Booksmart” than “Don’t worry honey.”