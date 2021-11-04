Critical Race Theory. What is the republican weapon to take back the US

Question: “What is the most important theme in the race for governorship here in Virginia?” Answer: “Go back to the basics of teaching, do not teach children the Critical Theory of Race”. Question: “And what is the Critical Theory of Race?”. Answer: “I won’t go into specifics because I don’t understand much, but from what little I know it’s something that doesn’t interest me” (repeated answer, with small variations, twice). This exchange between a Virginia voter and comedy duo The Good Liars can be seen as a compendium of the new madness running through American politics, now at the height of polarization. “This shows exactly how stupid our politics has become”, is the bitter judgment of Chris Cillizza, CNN political commentator.

Tuesday’s elections in Virginia turned the national and international spotlight on an issue – and its crippling – that has been debated in some states for months. Republican Glenn Youngkin won by making him a pillar of his election campaign, a success destined to increase his weight in the long run to the Midterm elections. Youngkin did everything possible to present the vote as a referendum around an instrumental question: Do you want your children to be taught the Critical Theory of Race? If the answer is no, vote for me ”.

The question is based, however, on at least two fallacious assumptions: 1) few – even among the champions of the No-CRT (from English Critical Race Theory) – know what the Critical Race Theory really is; 2) it is not true that it is taught in schools, unless it is given a very broad interpretation by including any discourse on racism and rights. And it is precisely this that makes the new cultural clash that divides America interesting: its being the result of a mix of polarization, simplification, manipulation and ignorance; a mixture so powerful in the cliché society that it is theorized as a workhorse in political competition.

The choice of not having explained, up to now, what the Critical Theory of Race is is not accidental: paradoxically, its origins and its content have very little to do with the current debate. The reason is that CRT, until recently, was a subject for academics. It is in fact a legal theory born in the law faculties in the 70s and 80s to explain the persistence of racial inequalities after the approval of the Civil Rights Act in 1964. The theory, developed by former law professor at Harvard Derrick Bell and other scholars, examines the ways in which racism has been incorporated into American law and other modern institutions, while maintaining the advantage of whites over ethnic minorities. The Brookings Institution gives the following definition:

“The CRT does not attribute racism to whites as individuals or even to entire groups of people. Simply put, critical race theory states that US social institutions (e.g. the criminal justice system, the education system, the labor market, the housing market, and the healthcare system) are conditioned by the racism embedded in laws, regulations. , rules and procedures that lead to differentiated results by race ”.

A good example is when, in the 1930s, government officials literally drew boundaries around areas deemed to be of low financial risk, often explicitly due to the racial makeup of the inhabitants. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to blacks in those areas.

For more than forty years – until it was confined to academic publications and round tables – Critical Race Theory did not bother anyone: most simply ignored its existence; who for various reasons was interested in it, treated it for what it is, that is to say a theory created to observe and provide a possible explanation of society. In the last year and a half, in the wake of the protests for the killing of George Floyd and the global echo of the Black Lives Matter movement, the situation has radically changed. All of a sudden, concepts like “systemic racism” and “racial justice” became mainstream, even fashionable, in a collective contest to see who was most determined to cleanse the system of its racist legacy. While this momentum has certainly changed the scope of the debate on racism, increasing its ability to affect society, it has also produced simplifications and degenerations such as the so-called Cancel culture – the presumption of “erasing” the traces of a colonial history with a sponge. segregationist – or the movement to de-finance the police, “Defund the police” – of which the rejection of the referendum in Minneapolis seems to be the natural epilogue.

From this point of view, the “discovery” – by the right – of the Critical Theory of Race appears as a reaction to last year’s Black Lives Matter protests and battles: the more the progressive left raised its voice and its fist against the “Systemic racism” of American society, plus the right embodied by Donald Trump went in search of his counterattack weapon. A weapon all the more necessary – in the eyes of conservative strategists – given the demographic changes taking place in American society: in the space of twenty years, according to current trends, whites will become a minority.

There is one man, in particular, who has self-attributed the credit for taking the CRT out of the academy to take it to the streets: it is conservative activist Christopher Rufo. Last year, touring on various talk shows, he began to use the expression “Critical Theory of Race” to criticize the introduction of anti-racist modules in some educational fields, improperly claiming that they endorsed “segregationism” and “Collective sense of guilt”. In September 2020, he contributed to the writing of a circular issued by former President Trump which prohibited federal agencies from training on issues related to the “Critical Theory of Race” and “White Privilege”, a ban that President Biden later lifted. .

Rufus spoke to the New Yorker about the specific use he made of this expression, noting that ‘cancel culture’ is a silly term and does not translate into a political agenda. ‘Woke’ (which indicates a particular attention to rights and racial issues, in step with the times) is a good epithet, but it is too general, too extreme, and is easily dismissed. ‘Critical race theory’ is the ideal ‘enemy’ ”. He also tweeted: “The purpose is for the public to read some madness in the papers and immediately think ‘Critical Theory of Race'”.