Criticism “Amsterdam”, a pretentious film with a luxurious and failed cast

The great scandal around the figure of director David O. Russell is no secret, due to multiple accusations against him regarding physical and emotional violence on set and sexual abuse towards his niece, however, many actors and people from renowned production continue to work with him, something that happens in “Amsterdam”his new production that brings together numerous talents such as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy and even Robert De Niro, but not all of them can save a pretentious, bland and boring script.

Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale), Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie) and Harold Woodman (John David Washington) are three friends who meet during the First World War and years later, in 1933, turn out to be suspects in a murder perpetuated only for having done so. witnessed, however, the fateful event turns out to be part of a national plot. The story, with overtones of reality and many more of fiction, is based on the conspiracy known as “Business Plot”, where businessmen sought to overthrow President Franklin D. Roosevelt and gradually establish Nazism.

As consumers, we have the decision to go see a movie or not, as well as we can align ourselves with a current of thought regarding whether to separate the artist from his work or, on the contrary, not to separate him. However, it should be noted that in a dark industry in contractual and production terms, it would be appreciated if “artists” whose ideals have been expressed in favor of the defense of rights, women and against sexual abuse and mistreatment, They were the light in all the glassy surroundings, but unfortunately they are not, showing that the tissue is much more flaky than we think. The game of hypocrisy increases by giving in and continuing to encourage toxic and violent directors to continue perpetuating sick and illegal actions in a business that is too damaged.

The crime story of more than two hours of “Amsterdam” could be told in an hour and a half, since much of the narrative pays in limbo without direction and sins of absurdity; we only see characters go from one place to another to ask questions and with misfortunes on top. There is no charm, there is no spark. The title, moreover, is merely decorative, since the entire film takes place in New York and Amsterdam is occasionally visited to pretend that something is happening.

In addition to that, it is incredible that despite having this cast, the photography of the Mexican Emmanuel Lubezki (“The Revenant”) and the music of Daniel Pemberton (“Mira como corren”), the result is so boring and full of individualities that never They get along and connect. In itself there is an uncontrollable claim, where the director wants to show off and even demonstrate his value to the industry and cinematography (which the Academy has always awarded him), but the reality is different and very distant.

In a simile, the film is like a millionaire soccer team without a plan: big names, great talent, who manage to stand out on their own, but with a dull, flat technical direction that wanders between the time and space of its history. The result: a historic win against him.

Of the very few outstanding aspects of the film are the performances, which even fall into the cliché. Exaggerated accents and colorless personalities generally bring caricatured characters to life. With the exception of the three protagonists (Bale, Robbie and Washington), the film is full of cameos honestly unnecessary: ​​pure poster pretext.

“Amsterdam” is a hollow film, which suffers from being pretentious without ever coming to terms with either its actors, its photography or its music. There are hardly any vestiges of good production design, but other than that, it’s a waste in every way. A shame that talented actors are still at the feet of a director, not only allegedly violent, but lacking in ideas.

“Amsterdam” is now available in theaters. Cover image courtesy of 20th Century Studios