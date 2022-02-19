Criticism: Criticism of “Bilardo: The Soccer Doctor”, HBO Max docuseries

Bilardo: The soccer doctor (Argentina/2022). Direction: Ariel Rotter. Script: Sebastián Meschengieser and Gustavo Dejtiar. Executive production: Federico D’Elía, Cune Molinero, Alejandro Turner, Lucas Jinkis and Hernán Guerschuny. Photography: Guillermo “Bill” Nieto. Edition: Federico Rotstein, Marcos Pastor and Miguel Colombo. Duration: 4 episodes of about 50 minutes each. Available on HBO Max from Thursday, February 24.

“From so much running through life without brake



I forgot that life is lived for a moment

From so much wanting to be the first in everything

I forgot to live”Julio Iglesias’ song seems to have been composed to synthesize the life of Carlos Salvador Bilardo. In fact, not only is it heard in several passages of this docuseries, but that is the title of the fourth and last episode, and it is the phrase used by several of his loved ones, including his wife Gloria Di Bello.

It is that Bilardo is the consummate example of the obsessive person to the sickest extremes, of extreme perfectionism, of the search for absolute control, of making football (dynamics of the unthinkable) become a dominable and manageable matter. Hence the methodical study of the rival, the endless training, the insistence to exhaustion on what each player should or should not do. In that passionate and neurotic relationship with his job, which consumed him practically 24 hours a day, El Narigón forgot to live.

Although the crack Menotti vs. Bilardo (which the series deals with tangentially in the first and fourth episodes) seems to me at this point quite outdated and unsubstantiated, at 52 years old I have been a contemporary of a good part of the soccer debates: “ours”, “the anti -football”, “Newell’s school vs. the Students’ school”, “winning as it is” (and in that sense the series does not shy away from addressing everything from the use of pins on stopped balls to Branco’s drum).

I always felt a greater affinity for those who bet on possession football, touch football, more lyrical, more open to inspiration (“on the left”, some said) and, in that sense, my sympathies were more on the side of Menotti, Guardiola or Bielsa . However, if one starts to think about the fanatical way, of commitment, suffering and absolute vocation, with which Loco and Bilardo -supposed extremes of the antinomy- were connected with soccer, more than one similarity appears. Of course, Bilardo resorted to all kinds of tricks and “naughties”, while the principled Bielsa forced his Leeds players to let themselves score a goal to make up for an injustice. And it is also true that Bilardo was world champion and runner-up and Loco came back in the first round.

“Bilardo won the cultural battle among young people, today all the kids are bilardistas”, says Andrés Burgo, one of the journalists who appears repeatedly in the documentary and, in a culture that celebrates success “whatever”, it is not strange that this happens. But it was not always like this. In fact, Bilardo -even when he was already recognized as world champion- for decades kept a huge grudge against Clarion, whose sports section was quite “menottista”, because he claimed that they always made his life impossible. Until his consecration with an excellent Maradona in Mexico ’86, his team played really badly -as all those involved admit to the camera- and was object of the rejection not only of the media establishment but of the soccer public that whistled at him in every game and even of a Raúl Alfonsín who from the presidency came to ask for his head. For this reason, the revanchist celebration of bilardismo against “los panqueques” after the return from Mexico.

It is true that much of the information, anecdotes and images that appear in the slightly more than three hours of Bilardo: The soccer doctor They are familiar material for soccer fans who comb gray hair, but the reconstruction of the last half century of this player-turned-technical is so well molded that the story is exciting. In addition, most of the testimonies are very valuable (quality is prioritized over quantity to give them more development) and a few pearls appear in the excellent archiving and editing work, especially on the side of videos of family intimacy and images taken at the concentrations (you have to see the protagonist dancing totally smiling and unleashed in Mexico during a passage of the second episode).

Beyond Bilardo’s own statements extracted from various journalistic participations (his hilarious interventions in the program controversy in football), the team led by director Ariel Rotter (yes, the one from Just for today, The other and incident light) and the notable photographer Guillermo “Bill” Nieto interviewed key figures of the 1983-1990 era such as Jorge Burruchaga, Oscar Ruggeri, Sergio Goycochea, Nery Pumpido, Sergio Batista, Ricardo Giusti or Julio Olarticoechea, as well as Carlos Pachamé, Miguel Angel Lemme, Fernando Signorini, Humberto Grondona, Claudia Villafañe or a César Luis Menotti who does not deny the profound differences in all fields. And there are also several who were left out of the world championships at the last minute by technical decision, such as Enzo Trossero, Miguel Russo or Cholo Simeone. On the other hand, there are not those who most question radical bilardism, such as Jorge Valdano.

Precisely Simeone and Brujita Verón are the ones who most seem to defend the school of Zubeldía-Bilardo in a dimension much greater than the mere experiences of their prophets, ideologues and referents. In this sense, the documentary -which obviously celebrates many of Bilardo’s facets and achievements- does not stop at a mere eulogy and, both from the specifically sports and the family sphere, is encouraged to raise disturbing questions, contradictions and nuances. .

Another achievement of the docuseries is the choice of journalists. There are no luminaries here, television stars, exegetes like Fernando Niembro or Marcelo Araujo. They range from Burgo to Daniel Lagares, passing through José Luis Barrio, and they all contribute anecdotes and opinions far removed from the stridency so typical of this era of exacerbated panelism.

One of the axes that the series manages is the intense relationship between Bilardo and Maradona, which was a bit like teacher-student, father-son and with the inevitable short circuits when one of the protagonists was Diego. The feat of Mexico ’86, the epic of Italy ’90, Sevilla in 1992, Boca in 1996 and the failed experience as “supervisor” of Maradona as coach of the national team in South Africa 2010 are just some of the periods that the documentary works with precision.

The main problem of Bilardo: The soccer doctor is that, by appealing to a mostly chronological narration, it has its emotional peaks in episode 2 (Sorry Bilardoabout Mexico ’86) and in 3 (Un’avventura in piùabout Italy ’90), while in number 4 there are no longer so many achievements, apart from his time in Seville, the selection of Libya or Boca, his frustrated foray into politics, his television experiences (that pathetic emulator of The Campanelli what was it Bilardo’s) or even his current situation (suffering from a degenerative disease) are quite well resolved.

Returning to the beginning, the family differences regarding “forgetting to live” are evident: while his wife is quite stark when it comes to talking -always with a hint of humor- about her husband’s “madness”, his daughter Daniela is much more concessional. Although she admits that her father was quite absent during her childhood, a certain oedipal question prevails when he assures that the most important thing is that he has fulfilled his dreams in football and achieved so many successes. One of the many contradictions generated by the existence and career of Bilardo and that this documentary addresses with intelligence, depth, honesty, without prejudice or manipulation.

