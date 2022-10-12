Criticism: Criticism of “Noise”, by Natalia Beristain

The third feature film by the director of I do not want to sleep alone (2012) and goodbyes (2017) arrives in Argentine cinemas after its world premiere at the San Sebastian Festival and will later be available on the Netflix streaming platform.

Noise (Mexico-Argentina/2022). Direction: Natalia Beristain. Cast: Julieta Egurrola, Teresa Ruiz, Adrián Vázuqez and Arturo Beristáin. Screenplay: Natalia Beristain, Diego Enrique Osorno and Alo Valenzuela. Photography: Dariela Ludlow (AMC). Edition: Miguel Scheverdfinger. Production companies: Woofilme, Pasto (Argentina), Pucará (Argentina), Chamaca films and Bengala. Duration: 104 minutes. Screens (first week): 13. At the Gaumont (at 12:15, 4:30 and 8:30 pm), Cinemark Palermo, Hoyts Unicenter, Hoyts Abasto, Hoyts Quilmes, Hoyts Rosario, Showcase Rosario, Showcase Córdoba, Showcase Haedo, Showcase Norte, Showcase Belgrano , Cinépolis Recoleta and Cinépolis Avellaneda.

The expression “disappeared persons” refers to a tragedy from the past, to a dark time that we left behind in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Noise is responsible for crudely showing a reality that few want to see: people disappear today in Mexico, in Democracy. This is the “present” of thousands of people looking for their relatives.

Noise tells the story of Julia, a plastic artist played by Julieta Egurrola, who is looking for her daughter Ger, a 25-year-old psychologist who disappeared 9 months ago. After waiting in vain for responses from the Justice Department -whose ineffectiveness and apathy are exposed here- Julia manages to leave the stillness and silence of her apartment to begin a path as dangerous as it is uncertain, a distressing blind journey that leads her to find her daughter, or at least some clue or answer.

And on this path that looks like a dirty labyrinth full of traps, secrets and paths that lead nowhere, Julia runs into the darkest and the brightest. State corruption, the barely visible tips of trafficking networks and mafias sheltered and protected by the police, silence and fear at every turn. She also finds solidarity, support and help from people who are going through the same thing, or who simply want to help and change something; like April, the young journalist who accompanies her in part of the search for her.

One of the most distressing aspects of the film is how it manages to convey to us Julia’s bewilderment that she doesn’t even have a clue what’s going on or where to look. Not knowing who kidnapped her or why, and not having answers of any kind. It could be the police, it could be drug traffickers, it could be a trafficking network. The disappeared can be men or women.

The story of Julia and Ger is one among thousands (official data shows more than 90,000 disappeared since the start of the so-called War on Drugs that began in 2006) and it also becomes a symbol here. The pain on her wizened and emaciated face is never one of resignation: she becomes a struggle that finds horror, some humanity and, perhaps, a little hope in its wake.

The value of Noise it is testimonial. There is no room for subtlety, nor for narrative virtuosity and perhaps not even intended. It is an urgent and direct complaint, full of anger, impotence and pain. Within fiction, the story gives a voice in the documentary register to real victims who tell of their struggle, to self-help groups and organizations of people who continue to search. We see women wearing T-shirts with photos of their disappeared – the parallel with the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo is inevitable – who go raking fields and places looking for answers, clues or bodies.

Those of us who do not live in Mexico are surely missing parts, elements, information to better understand such a complex reality. In that sense, Noise makes its contribution, bearing witness, and shedding light on the darkness, on the evil that refuses to show its face, making noise where there is silence.

