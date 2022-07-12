Criticism for Jill Biden for comparing Latinos to tacos

Latinos say they are discriminated against by other Latinos, according to survey 0:47

(Reuters) — US first lady Jill Biden’s attempt to praise Latinos backfired Monday when she said they were as unique as “breakfast tacos,” drawing criticism from across the political spectrum.

Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, Biden tried to praise Raúl Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights organization for 30 years.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas in the Bronx, as beautiful as the flowers in Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is its strength.” Biden said.

In New York City, people love grocery stores known as bodegas that are often run by Dominican or Puerto Rican merchants. Biden mispronounced the word as “bogedas.”

Miami has long been a destination for Latinos immigrating to the United States.

San Antonio is also one of the largest Latino cities in the United States, with a population of nearly 1.5 million people that is 65% Hispanic or Latino, according to US Census data.

The largely Mexican-American city is fond of breakfast tacos, which are part of the local cuisine.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists was not impressed, saying Biden and his speechwriters should “better understand the complexities of our people.”

“We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype,” the association said in a statement.

CNN has contacted the first lady’s office for comment.

CNN’s Nicole Chavez, who was in the room for the first lady’s speech, reported that Biden’s comments, which cited examples from pieces of Latino life, were met with cheers in the packed conference room. In her speech, the first lady also discussed bipartisan gun legislation signed by the president and the Uvalde tragedy, which is located just outside of San Antonio.

He then talked about the diversity within the Latino community, but also about their common desires.

“Yes, the Latino community is unique. But what I’ve heard from you over and over again is that you want what every family wants. Good schools. Good jobs. Safe neighborhoods,” Biden said.

She also highlighted her husband’s efforts to increase Latino representation in government.

“He has appointed Latinos to the highest positions in his cabinet. He made sure that legislation, like the American Bailout, focused on equity. His team worked with all of you—Unidos and many of the affiliates here— to vaccinate Latinos, fight hunger and invest in their small businesses.

Conservatives on social media jumped on Jill Biden’s remarks, wondering what liberal outrage would sound like if a prominent Republican had said it.

“No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!” wrote on Twitter US Representative Andy Biggs, Republican from Arizona.

With reporting from CNN’s Kate Bennett and Kyle Blaine.