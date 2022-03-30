The presentation of the song ‘No se Habla de Bruno’ in the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards has given much to talk about in networks.

Many have applauded the interpretation of the catchy song and the presence of Latinos at the gala. However, The participation of Luis Fonsi and Becky G seems to have bothered some Internet users.

They ruined, we don’t talk about Bruno 😭😭😭 I was already ready to sing the part of Dolores and Camilo 😭😭 — Gabs✌❤ (@Gabs95980180) March 28, 2022

I’m very offended by that bad and uncomfortable thing they did to ‘no one talks about bruno’ 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — lau (@laugcharris) March 28, 2022

According to users, they would have liked to see a more faithful interpretation to that of the film, without the participation of artists who did not originally sing in it.

From the netizens’ point of view, “they outshone Colombian artists.”

“I turned up the volume on the television to sing it and they came out with a very strange version, that not even the lyrics were the same as the original, and the melody was changed in several ways“commented one of the users.

What did it cost them to respect the original version of Bruno is not spoken, seriously, it seems to me a fault that they have so eclipsed the two Colombian artists who originally sing it — Sofi;☄️ (@IP0SE0K) March 28, 2022

And as for tastes, colors, some really liked the new interpretation of ‘No se Habla de Bruno’, but to others it seemed unnecessary. The truth is that there was a lot of Latin presence in this edition of the Awards.

Did you like the presentation?