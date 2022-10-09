Criticism of “30 nights with my ex”, another pathetic comedy by Adrián Suar

The premise is the same as always. He is a middle class guy from Buenos Aires, half garca in his profession, half childish in his behavior and with a difficult relationship with his wife. Learning to be a better person is the common thread of the story with several jokes in the middle, many of them by his uncontrollable wife.

The woman is his ex (Pilar Gamboa alias La Loba in the film) and is in a psychiatric hospital. Because if in the popular imagination the ex is always crazy, in this film without subtlety the thing becomes literal. Her psychiatrist (Elvira Onetto), who behaves like a mother New age for both, he advises a treatment: to spend a month with his loved ones (his ex El Turbo and his teenage daughter, played by Rocío Hernández) to reintegrate into society.

Pilar Gamboa saves the film in part by making the emotional seesaw believable. Her attacks range from crying to outbursts of anger with profanity. An overused resource that comes from A boyfriend for my wife (2008).

At the cinematographic level 30 nights with my ex (2022) is very poor. Except for the odd shot with a mirror or a mural behind it, the rest is television. There is no visual inventiveness to tell, reducing everything to the interpretation of its protagonists. Behind the camera, Suar seeks to imitate the tearful style of Marcos Carnevale in many moments where the scenes require emotion, and he abuses piano music to generate the tenderness that the images do not express.

But Suar’s film (in his capacity as protagonist and producer) must be compared with other films by Suar and, although we are facing a slight improvement with respect to Crazy Heart (2020), 30 nights with my ex It continues to be a repetition of common places and social stereotypes that, at this point in the match, feel exhausted.