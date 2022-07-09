Health

Criticism of a nurse who recorded a video for TikTok after one of her patients died

The American nurse works at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

In the description of the video, the nurse assures that she needed to recover to continue with her work. Photo: Screenshot.

The social networks occupy much of our time every day. They are used to share all kinds of news, photos or videos, but there are times when there are events that should not be published. For this reason, many criticism of an American nursesince he published a video on TikTok that generated rejection and controversy.

After he passed away, one of his patients decided to publish a video from his reaction to this social network. Apparently, he intended to show his followers the pain that nurses feel after losing a patient, since, he assured, they must recover quickly to continue their work.

In the video that he published on June 17, Vanderford, who works at the Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, appears in the corridor explaining, through a couple of signs, that a patient had died, at the same time who was trying to cheer himself up because he still had five more hours of his shift ahead of him: In the video description, the nurse He assures that he needed to recover to continue with his work.

The video became viral and there were those who sympathized with the pain that the woman showed and who assured that she only used the death of a patient to acquire popularity and likes on TikTokensuring that, in addition, it is a lack of respect for the patient and family members.

