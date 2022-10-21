Criticism of “An Argentine Crime”, police with Matías Mayer, Nicolás Francella and Dario Grandinetti

The film, based on the homonymous book by journalist Reynaldo Sietecase, narrates the disappearance in 1980 of Gabriel Samid, a businessman for whom they ask for an expensive ransom. Prosecutors Antonio (Francella) and Carlos (Meyer), in charge of Judge Suárez (Luis Luque), investigate the cause hindered by the security forces. A true story anchored in the dark period of Argentine history, with a reconstruction of the precise period and from the point of view of the young prosecutors.

The production presents a colorful period reconstruction with emblematic rock music, legendary costumes and a rebellious attitude on the part of the protagonists that will diminish with the passing of the minutes and the implications of the case. Nothing is what it seems in this social context that hides atrocious violence under the facade. This is how the lawyer Márquez appears, who plays Grandinetti (of great work), a witness in the case and with an ambiguous behavior. The judicial and military pressure hinder the investigation and generate a claustrophobic atmosphere typical of a film noir.

An Argentine crime (2022) depicts torture in close-ups and in a stereotyped manner of the repressor (Alberto Ajaka leads the police, slicked-back, with a leather jacket and prominent mustache). A blanket of violence already present from the climate of oppression and latent anguish of the film, which did not need underlining. Nor does it deal in depth with the reflections on what a disappeared person is that Sietecase exposed in his book, nor the definition of crime, associated with the behavior of a society and its members. Ideas that are present in the film written by Jorge Bechara, Matias Bertillotti and Sebastian Pivotto, but treated with some lightness and without undermining them.

because the film turns the investigation of the book into a police story, with all the features of the genre to which it adheres in its form and style. At that point, it is a correct and effective product that fulfills its objective of narrating the crime and framing it in the dark historical context of the last military dictatorship.