Criticism of Carlos Antonio Vélez to Rafael Dudamel and Deportivo Cali after losing the classic vs. America | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

the sports journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez made his position clear after the Valle del Cauca classic on date 10 of Liga Betplay I-2022, which left Juan Carlos Osorio’s América the winner. He mercilessly criticized Deportivo Cali, owned by Rafael Dudamel, who according to his analysis is already running out of arguments.

The ‘Red Devils’ prevailed in Palmaseca with a goal from Adrián Ramos, after 9 minutes, enduring a result with nine men. Before the end of the first half, Yaliston Martínez and Larry Angulo were sent off. In the end, the Verdiblanco fans said goodbye to América with applause; for Cali there were only whistles and airy claims. The situation is tense.

Regarding what was seen in the classic between greens and reds, Vélez left his analysis: “Whoever dresses as someone else, they undress him on the street,” he said critically of Rafael Dudamel, with whom he has a “hunted fight” . The renowned journalist has said on several occasions that the Deportivo Cali title was woven by Alfredo Arias.

And he continued: “What Arias left behind is over and without Teo there is no paradise. What impotence! What a lack of resources! The “smoke” vanishes at the slightest breath of breeze! The “spirit of Kiev” was red. simple defensive order came the emplotada”.

In addition, Vélez also threw a dart at referee Wilmar Roldán, who was criticized for some decisions. “Bonus Track… Roldán… pathetic! Those who erased it from Qatar are right!”