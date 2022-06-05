Criticism of “Chango, the light discovers”, a living tribute to the great Argentine Director of Photography

The Director of Photography is perhaps the most respected, remembered and sought after field in cinema –after directing and acting, and possibly before the script. Within the parameters of artistic creativity, it is the one that expresses the situations and reveals the feelings of the characters. There are many, many DFs in the world, but only the truly “enlightened” ones transcend titles, fashions, genres and styles. More than once, the universe of cinema has paid tribute, in life or posthumously, to these beings who, through their magic, discover new worlds. Neither exclusive nor random, this list of films celebrates these sacred monsters of light. Writing with Light: Vittorio Storaro (1992) by David M. Thompson, about the great Italian DF still alive. The lights keep me company (2000) by Carl-Gustav Nykvist in a record about his father -also narrator- the Swedish Sven Nykvist years before his death. Multiple looks, the crazy machine (2012) by Emilio Maillé about the remembered Mexican Gabriel Figueroa (Honored by the Mar del Plata Festival in 2013). Close Encounters with Vilmos Zsigmond (2016) by Pierre Filmon a close and enlightened encounter with the Hungarian DF. And closing this often scene is the film about the Dutchman Robby Müller: Living the Light (2018) by Claire Pijman.

To this list we must now add this film co-directed by Alejandra Martín and Paola Rizzi. Chango, the light discovers Surely he is not going to reveal vivid secrets to us by this great Director of Photography, but he will put in his voice (or that of the interviewees) some questions that are worth knowing and even discovering.

Félix Monti, from Quito, is already 83, but because of his enthusiasm, his vitality, his way of continuing to face life, he seems like a kid. Always with that delicate little voice, finite, almost whispered. Inhabitant of the Republic of La Boca for many years, from a balcony of his house you can fully see the third tray of the Bombonera. And if there is something that is seen, in addition to his love for cinematographic photography, it is his taste for his checkered and striped shirts. His is very simple, natural and direct. And the two filmmakers have shaped their work, his work, in the same way. They have not sought at all to break with the language and the classic narration of this type of film. His goal was and is simply to show us a man passionate about his art and work. There are several characters who have been directors such as Lita Stantic, Juan José Campanella, Luis Puenzo or Pino Solanas who speak to us and tell us about Chango’s vision or his way of working. There is also his colleague Marcelo Camorino who started out as a camera assistant and to this day continues to thank Monti for convincing him that he was already – after a while – a full-fledged FD. And someone who provides more personal information is his beloved sister, Pola Monti. For example, she says that Chango did not like going to receive prizes at all. And he himself thought that “The prize has its reality as soon as it is a recognition, but it is nothing more than that”. (And it is said by who, among other things, was the DF of the two Argentine films that won the Oscar: The official story Y The Secret in Their Eyes). There are no questions or answers, they simply tell us things that they experienced with him. And that describes it very well. El Chango narrates in the first person, both on camera and off.

In the libraries and shelves of his house there is a significant number of books on cinema, photography, painting. As a synthesis of his interests and visions:

“Photography, on the one hand… I think I really like the still photography of (Henri) Cartier (-Bresson), of (Edward) Weston, in a certain way it captures, highlights something that is in front of reality. A (Paul) Cézanne, a painting builds a magical universe that detaches itself from reality. It is not a portrait of what is in front of it, but an emotion produced by what is in front of it. They are like two worlds. A landscape seen by a painter is a structure that it moves away from that reality. When we photograph something we are prisoners of the landscape itself. What we are trying to do is reflect or transmit what the landscape gives us, but we cannot interpret it”. Though: “El Chango is a painter” tells us at the beginning of the film an enthusiastic Pino Solanas, who had him by his side as DF in Gardel’s exile – Tangos (1985), South (1988) and Trip (1992). And his son Juan Solanas “inherited” it in his first film Northeast (2005).

Fernando Vega’s precise montage fuses filming preparations, rehearsals, placement of spots and reflectors, and construction of sets, while we listen to the voice of Chango. There are even several moments where they intersperse making-off, shots during the lighting and staging preparations for the play The farce of the absent Directed by Pompey Audivert. It must not be forgotten that Monti, in addition to being a DF of movies, is an outstanding connoisseur of theater, opera and ballet lighting design since 1984. DF of movies but also of old advertisements, some directed by Luis Puenzo like the Gancia commercial with a very young and fresh Donna Caroll singing the allusive jingle. In addition to a historical, well-known and popular video clip like few others: In the city of fury directed Alfredo Lois for Soda Stereo.

The documentary is raised very calmly, without haste, without madness. “Meek and calm”, a bit like Chango himself. His two co-directors consider him his teacher and guide, beyond the fact that today they are direct colleagues. The three of them make up the ADF, the Argentine Association of Cinematographic Photography Authors, of which Paola Rizzi is its current President. It is good here to reproduce a part of Chango’s off, precisely referring to the woman’s work: “I feel that cinema, in a way film photography, has a very feminine spirit. Trying to understand, trying to understand and trying to interpret the other is a more natural feminine than masculine attitude. Sometimes you feel that the assistant who is good, who is a man, you feel that he enters into competition with the director, or enters into a problem that is to solve his problems and not think that what you have to do is try to solve the other’s problem”.

A more than warm tribute to a master of photography and lighting, who despite awards and praise, does not believe it and knows that “photography is a support for the dramatic structure of the work”. And to get that magical moment, “we must try to achieve with the light, the dream of another”. And what does one of her directors feel? “The first thing I can say with respect to Chango, and what I have felt since the first day I met him, and that thirty years have passed, deep respect and admiration, and that the co-direction we did with Alejandra Martín about him is that it is made with a lot of love. A love and a thank you that makes me particularly very happy. I don’t know what will become of the film or how the public will receive it, but from us there is a great love there “.

Chango is always on a shoot, it’s that if more than two or three months go by without light, without a camera, he’s lost. And when the large panels of white fabric are already unfolded, to act as diffusers of light, his face shows happiness, with a simple smile. Everyone wants –we want- Chango. That end of filming, of the last take, with the technicians and actors singing and clapping “Hey, hey, hey, hey, Changoo, Changoo”says it all.