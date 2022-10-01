Criticism of Crimes of the future: Cronenberg walks us through terrors around the corner

The movies of David Cronenberg (Maps to the Stars) are a unique cinematic experience in which a peculiar and sometimes even cryptic universe is created. It’s just what happens in crimes of the futurea film that acts as a dystopia based on the trends that we can already see today in society.

Taking everything to the limit, the director and screenwriter allows himself to investigate issues of universal philosophy such as who we are, what makes us what we are and what are the limits of Art. so you can expect science fiction cinema with its creepy edge, but above all an amalgamation of interesting ideas about the path that we have already begun to travel.

It is for all these reasons that we can assert from the outset that not a movie for the general public and that the audience that pays the ticket will do so with the commitment of having to do a lot on their part to understand a story that does not follow the conventions of traditional narrative.

VIDEO Trailer in Spanish of Crimes of the future: The new Cronenberg hits theaters in September

What is Crimes of the Future about?

An entire dissertation could be made on this (apparently) simple question: the film crimes of the future places us in a not too distant future in which the human being has managed to overcome pain. So much so that feeling it has become a new drug that provides experiences similar to sexual pleasure.

In parallel, the human species is learning to adapt to artificial environments, so certain individuals have begun to mutate, generating new organs with functions yet to be discovered and even managing to feed on plastics and other waste.

In this context, Saul Tenser and the surgeon Caprice are two performative artists who stage their surgeries in front of crowds, turning their experience into an avant-garde show.

They are references in the market, so Timlin, a researcher at the National Organ Registry Office, is dedicated to following their practices to document them. As they finalize their last performance, a new group enters the scene who wants to take advantage of Saul’s fame to reveal to the world what the next stage of human evolution will be.

Where to get this exquisite rarity

More than a criticism, what crimes of the future Accurate is an instruction manual: if the viewer tries to analyze it in the traditional way, they will inevitably be disappointed.

Cronenberg envisions a world in which people are no longer able to perform basic functions on their own, requiring some sort of biological machines to be able to sleep, swallow and digest food and, of course, with much more morbid implications for sexual pleasure.

The crux of the matter is that the human species itself is in question: it is not that a gradual transhumanization has been taking place, but that there is a permanent dissatisfaction with physical appearance and a brutal dependence on change at the blow of a sexy scalpel (Any resemblance to today is more than coincidence.)

Crimes of the Future – Image Gallery ( 4 images)

If we have been seeing examples of people who are transspecies or who seek to alter their corporeality to twist it into “something else” (who knows what), here that is taken to the extreme. People are not only defined by their ability to change but they derive a morbid pleasure from it, both sensually and from the other side of the scene, as voyeurs.

And there he goes to another main idea of ​​the film: isn’t Art more successful the more pleasure one gets from it, however twisted or perverse it may be? Isn’t Cronenberg himself recriminating us as moviegoers that we are little perverts who enjoy the show?

The delivery of the cast is bestial with Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart forming a twisted trio in this film with rather disturbing overtones.

Regarding the controversy, there is no such thing. Sure, you’re going to get to see throbbing viscera and the occasional high-voltage sequence involving blood (the R rating is justified), but it’s neither leaving the room nor gagging. What’s more, to the regulars at Cronenberg, who after passing through Cannes will receive the Donostia Award at the SSIF, the same thing even tastes little to them.

crimes of the future It is one of the most provocative movies of 2022 but not so much because the filmmaker has given free rein to his imaginary about the body, but rather because he has stimulated the organ that is sometimes most forgotten: the brain.