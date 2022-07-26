Criticism of “Crimes of the Future”, the brilliant return to the bowels of David Cronenberg

Produced by Canada, Greece, UK and France, crimes of the future (Crimes to future, 2022) focuses on contemporary problems associated with technological evolution and how this affects the human body. Topics already reflected by Cronenberg in existZ (1999) and videodrome (1983), where the famous phrase of “the new meat” that named the director in the eighties and nineties arises. But here there is also a crossover with Crash, strange pleasures (1996), the film where the protagonists are excited by car accidents.

Cronenberg, who has already made a film called crimes of the future in 1970, part of a sick world to enter the bowels of the human being, in this film premiered at Cannes. That is why Saúl Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) wanders like a black monk through the deserted streets of the port city putting on a clandestine show with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) where he removes live tumors. A way of making subversive art under the motto “the body is reality”.

The film with film noir air becomes even more rare, when the artist is summoned by Lang Dotrice (Scott Speedman), the father of a murdered child who had the ability to digest plastic in his body. The man wants Saúl to include the corpse in his next performance. “We have to start feeding ourselves with our own industrial waste”will say the man who understands his deceased son is the path to the evolution of the species.

Saúl is also questioned by the National Organ Registry, an unofficial public office, commanded by Wippet (Don McKeller) and Timlin (Kristen Stewart), who become obsessed with the organs removed by the artist. There are also Berst (Tanaya Beatty) and Dani Router (Nadia Litz), representatives of LifeFormWare, a company that builds beds (Sark) and chairs (EatFaster), a kind of monstrous and sensual living prostheses at the same time. Finally, an Afro detective (Welket Bunguê) investigates the evolutionary ravings for the New Vices Unit of the police.

All this dark and fantastic universe seeks to highlight the evolutionary survival of the species. His creative-destructive condition is constant in the film with phrases like “Pain is a warning that we no longer have” either “Surgery is the new sex”times when sexual pleasure consists of lacerating the skin.

Performance artists such as Günter Brus, representative of Viennese actionism, fly over the film, with an enigmatic and powerful soundtrack by Howard Shore that rarefies the sinister atmosphere. The monstrous appears not only in the strange technological artifacts but also in the actions: a mother who kills her little son opens the film. The scenery of old walls, full of humidity and lack of care, contextualize the presentations of Saúl, who exposes his entrails to the world in a painful, political and revolutionary act.

crimes of the future It is the great return of Cronenberg to his carnal universe, now combining animatronic with CGI, where he offers his political vision of humanity through a story as fascinating and seductive as it is controversial and disturbing.