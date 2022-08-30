Criticism of ‘Duality (Echoes)’: Twin Lives

The story revolves around Leni and Gina, two twin sisters who have secretly exchanged their lives since they were children, culminating in a double life as adults until one of them disappears. It is starring michelle monaghan (Messiah, True Detective), Matt Bomer (The Sinner 3, Doom Patrol), Karen Robinson, Celia Weston, Jonathan Tucker, Daniel Sunjata, Michael O’Neill Y maddie nichols. The series has premiered in Netflix on August 19, 2022. Who is who?

Duality (Echoes) it’s a thriller drama that starts from the always interesting premise of the double and the splitting of the personality. It is a theme that has seduced greats of universal literature such as Dostoevsky, Robert Louis Stevenson, Edgar Allan Poe either Joseph Saramagoand that in the cinema it has found a deeply rooted extension within the fantasy or horror genre to determine what the contradictions of the human condition are and/or penetrate the dark side of the psyche, as, for example, did the novel «El Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

This miniseries created by the young Australian vanessa gazy delve again into the myth of doppelganger from the most disturbing perspective possible, that of the emotional bond that unites two twins, in this case, Leni and Gina, both played by michelle monaghan. It was 1988 when the Canadian director David Cronenberg he disturbed us greatly with his film Inseparable (Dead Ringers) in which he described the strange relationship between two twins who worked as gynecologists and which was clouded due to the emotional approach of one of them towards a patient. In Duality (Echoes) the game of emotional/sexual/professional exchange between the twins is consensual and consensual with the aim of enjoying two parallel lives that complement different needs without giving up other goals.

The plot of the series is precisely that, Leni and Gina are two twin sisters who have been exchanging their lives since they were children. As adults, on their birthday, they hold an annual meeting to catch up and carry out a new exchange of roles. In one of those lives they are a writer who lives in a big city with her partner and with a high economic level; in the other life, in the hometown, they are in debt on a horse farm, living together with a husband and a daughter, and also continuously interacting with their father and their other sister, a girl who became a paraplegic in a hospital. accident in which the two twins were involved.

The echoes that confuse All that artificial world created by the sisters based on lies falls apart the day one of them disappears and the other must adopt both roles at the same time to investigate what happened. From there, reluctantly accepting the implausibility of maintaining such a theater without anyone noticing, Duality (Echoes) seems to lay the groundwork for an intrigue full of twists and turns that could become a good after-dinner entertainment, but no, unfortunately the series crashes sooner rather than later through a development of events that seeks a form of distraction in confusion. that we do not analyze in detail the immense script holes that the proposal has. And it is that the game of duality ends up being repetitive and absurd, with the personalities of Leni and Gina being interchangeable depending on the sequence. A possible confrontation between doubles is evidenced, the good side against the bad, to immediately twist things and turn it around without apparent logic. The features that characterize the twins to distinguish them are based on the hairstyle and makeup, but on a psychological level there are many occasions that they confuse us by pretending to be one another, so much so that we will not be clear who we have in front of us, something that could be exciting, but it is not the case, I would even say that the writers themselves become flustered. In this sense, the hard work of michelle monaghan it is diluted by the inability to transmit at all times which of the two sisters she is, beyond the costume she wears before the other characters. an erratic point of view As the mess is morrocotudo, Duality (Echoes) uses an entire chapter to explain what happened before. It’s a shell trick that muddies the narrative even more, diverting attention to subplots that don’t get resolved, questions that go unanswered, and adding a glaring problem with the show’s point of view. Is it Leni’s or Gina’s? Both or neither? The script stumbles in that sense. Thus, the initial idea of ​​the twins maintaining two lives in parallel, discontinuous motherhood, partner changes, etc., had much more morbidity. hitchcockian on paper than in its anodyne translation to the screen where we also find several poorly outlined secondary characters, especially the male ones, and some mysteries from the past (the fire, the death of the mother, the sister’s accident…) that fall into the common places of the genre and whose surprises are seen coming from afar.

Duality (Echoes) it can be a passing entertainment if you do not put too many expectations on the series or else you will be disappointed. There are only 7 short chapters that are easy to see by incorporating so many script twists that force you to be aware so as not to lose yourself completely (or at least know which twin is on screen), yes, the intrigue is scarce after a first episode acceptable and nothing that happens afterwards has the slightest credibility.

List of episodes of ‘Duality (Echoes)’

The American miniseries Duality (Echoes) It is made up of 7 episodes of between 41 and 55 minutes each.

Episode 1 – Home

After receiving a disturbing call about the sudden disappearance of her sister, a twin returns to her hometown, where the investigation has already begun.

Episode 2 – Birthday

Leni’s situation becomes increasingly precarious as she tries to keep up appearances and search for answers about what has happened at Mount Echo in recent months.

Episode 3 – Party

Leni reconnects with old friends and realizes Gina might be closer than she thought. Then the whole town goes to the twins’ birthday party.

Episode 4 – Body

When the police discover a burned body in the woods, suspicions center on someone very close. Leni goes looking for Gina.

Episode 5 – Gina

Gina is plagued by painful memories as she reflects on her childhood with Leni, bringing new revelations to light.

Episode 6 – Fire

In the midst of an intense investigation, Sheriff Floss decides to question Leni and Gina, but each twin tells a completely different story.

Episode 7 – Falls

On the run and unable to hide, Leni and Gina must finally face their past…and each other.

