Criticism of “El Fulgor”, Martín Farina portrays the masculine bodies of the carnival

When Marcos Berger filmed the documentary Gualeguaychú, the country of the carnival (2021) was his collaborator from the time of Fulboy (2014) who co-wrote the script and was in charge of the realization. With these images, the co-production of Berger himself and an exquisite editing and musicalization work, Martin Farina makes, from his point of view, a sort of sister film to that film, with a different meaning in several aspects.

The Glare (2021) participates in the Vanguard and Gender competition of the 23rd BAFICI and has all the ingredients to do so. He breaks the classical narration to take possession of an experimental sense typical of Walter Ruttmann (Berlin, symphony of a city1927) or Say Vertov (the camera man, 1929). As in those filmmakers, the silent film format flies over a montage that contrasts man with machine (the beast in this case or man in a primitive state) and music that generates a magnificent orchestral counterpoint.

Farina walks through the bodies of the gauchos doing their routine task with the farm animals. The ritual of the purification of the meat is transferred to their own bodies, transformed by the camera into an object of consumption. The carnival is the other ritual where the “meat” of the half-naked torsos parade -and distill- passions and desires on the catwalk.

At times we access a true horror film, with the butchering of animals in the foreground, which the montage must turn to black and white to remove the impression of blood red. While in other sequences, we are faced with a surreal logic that randomly articulates images of great strangeness. A resource already used by the director in the place of disappearance (2018), to mention one case.

There is a constant search of the camera to capture that unconventional point of view. A look that dissects bodies and objects, divides them and appropriates them. The assembly work carried out by Farina himself unites the shots by figurative resemblance or with the intention of meticulously following the sound rhythm of the operatic melody by Jorge Barilari and Farina himself. A melody that magnifies the sensitive force of the images.

The Glare It is experimental cinema in its purest form. But also, a sensory experience that forces us to observe naturalized rituals with different eyes, while impacting and reflecting on the male bodies (especially those of Vilmar Paiva and Franco Heiler) and invites a journey through the senses.