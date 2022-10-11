Criticism of “El Paraíso” animated film noir made in Argentina

Directed by Fernando Sirianni and Federico Breser, this thriller focuses on two young Polish women who come to Rosario in search of a better future. There they will meet “The Abramovs”, a group of criminals who, among other things, controlled the city’s prostitution network. A story of love, deception and betrayal that works as a testimonial look at the time.

Through the voices of great performers such as Norma Aleandro, Nicolas Furtado, Maite Lanata, Jorge Marrale and Alejandro Awada, the film is positioned as one of the best animated Argentine projects of the year. In black and white, with tones and colors selected to highlight different scenes, the film is an experience that will generate admiration for all lovers of film noir.

Based on the series Land of Ruffians, the film is an achievement, both from an aesthetic point of view and from the construction of the story. The 3D animation is well conceived, though not entirely efficient due to the unnatural movements of each character. As for the narration, the pause and the silences are key factors to develop the story slowly. Although El Paraíso is the first film for the directors, both are two benchmarks in the Argentine animated film industry and this is evident in several decisions of the work.

Sustaining itself as a kind of documentary, in which a journalist arrives at the house of an elderly lady to witness the testimony of a unique story, the film uses flashbacks for the description of a story full of gangsters, shots and passion. Paying homage to cinema noir, this work respects the classic and gives us enough visual moments to enjoy on the big screen.