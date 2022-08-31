Criticism of El Sastre De La Mafia, the charm of lace and hem

I always find a genuinely charming touch in suit and hat stories, you know, gangster stories, detective stories, of that aroma that was breathed from the past years of film noir that impregnated what I internally call elegant cinema. And it is the case of The Mafia Tailora film by the director and Oscar winner for best adapted screenplay for The Enigma Code, Graham Moore.

THEY ARE ONLY CUSTOMERS, NOT GENTLEMEN

Highly influenced by my recent experience playing LA Noire, a detective game in post-war California, I find the whole setting that The Mafia Tailor (The Outfit) shows us on screen very positive. That approach to the detail of the trade, the framing of the fabrics, the procedure of creating, all of this taken to a high level of expression that almost borders on an ASMR, it is very gratifying.

But in addition to all that, I would like from the beginning to highlight what seemed to me by far the most endearing, and that is that the entire film takes place inside the tailor shop of our main character, and with that you can be sure that the script is going well and that the performances are going to be highly focused on good execution, as they say, the lights are not going to distract you.

What is El Sastre De La Mafia about? The story takes place in Chicago in 1956, a time when the mafias were still raging in the cold north of the United States. This brings us to the local Leonard played by Mark Rylance and whom we have recently seen in movies like Don’t Look Up.

El Traje De La Mafia, a belt worn inside a tailor shop

Our protagonist is a man who runs his shop with high quality standards, making custom suits for gentlemen from the region, however his shop is unfortunately being occupied by the Boyle gang, the neighborhood mafia group that they use to make deliveries They already imagined that thing in exchange for something else that they also already imagined.

Things get complicated when one night the son of the ‘mere mere boss‘ arrives with a bullet in the stomach that he got trying to protect a tape that contains important information about a snitch who is betraying them.

And from here to my friends, scene after scene there is a constant plot twist that keeps you on your toes. In addition, of course, the outstanding performances of Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap) as the tailor’s assistant; Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf) as the boss’s son and Johnny Flynn (Emma) as the bully adopted by the boss and who is almost almost like his son.

Zoey Deutch is the co-star of The Mob Suit

THE TAILOR OF THE MAFIA: A PREDICTABLE BUT ACCOMPLISHING PLOT

Although from the beginning you can guess the outcome, it is interesting to see the interactions that are established around the situations, each scene has a sensation of tension that is spicy and makes you value each of the dialogues.

Unfortunately not everything is hunky-dory in this life, and it’s that I have something that caused me itching from the beginning, and sadly it has nothing to do with the film itself but it seems to me that just the monster of the translation of the title attacked again , and it is that “El Sastre De La Mafia” in addition to seeming like a spoiler (although you can sense it) even breaks with what the protagonist says over and over again in the film, “I’m not a tailor, I’m a cutter” (as a garment maker, something more elegant… well). Even in the same story it is given to denote that Leonard has a certain contempt for the mobsters referring to them as “they are only clients, they are not gentlemen” so it alienates me a lot that the title makes you intuit something that it is not.

But hey, maybe I’m getting too picky since none of that is going to take away the essence of the film, which is a little hand up because of the little but well used human resource and shots.

The Mob Tailor, a film by Oscar-winning director Graham Moore

This film opens on September 1 and I do recommend that you go see it, although I warn you not to expect tremendous gunshots and high chases, it is like a play very well brought to the screen.