Criticism of “Family Terror”, the story of the soccer star who practiced domestic violence

family horror (2022) is plain and simple a horror movie. All the topics of the genre go through Damián’s story, even though it is a first-person documentary. From the testimonies of relatives, relatives and specialists to the gruesome events that took place, they are tinged with the mantle of mystery.

The film doses the information with excellence, building the story with intrigue and suspense from the first minutes. The first part called “Crack” recounts the soccer past of his grandfather, his beginnings and consecration in Colón de Santa Fé, his transfer to Unión and subsequent sale to Huracán until his participation in the Argentine team. The second part narrates the domestic life of his grandfather. His problems with alcohol and the violent consequences of him beating his wife and children, whom he left scars for life. A third part called “tragedy” and an “epilogue” close the film.

The figure of the monster flies over the family past of Damián Galateo. A difficult story to reconstruct due to not having enough archive material, and even having testimonies affected by the passage of time and the traumas generated. Therefore, the best decision is to take the fact and put it together from fiction with the horror genre as a flag. There is a constant intervention of the image in post-production to give it a sinister tone, effectively distinguish victims and perpetrator and tell the story in the way it was perceived by him at 12 years of age when he found out what happened.

This decision is not untrue but assumes the subjective point of view of the narrator. From the beginning, Damián narrates in the first person, with a silent film style that merges with football archive material from his grandfather’s glory days. The football monster is disarmed and the family monster is given shape, detaching from the documentary like someone who wants to get away from the biased official history to delve into the passion for visual narration, with its underlines, its effects and a fantastic imprint typical of the genre .

In this way, Damián Galateo takes the tension between reality and fiction one step further, escaping the conventions of the documentary and using his passion for cinema to exorcise the devil from his family history.