Criticism of “I am Alfred Hitchcock”, the obsessions of the master of suspense

His beginnings, his arrival in Hollywood, his problems with David O. Selznick in the production of Rebecca (1940), his love and work relationship with Alma, is hyper-studied information from the renowned British filmmaker that this Canadian documentary recovers. However, it provides some interesting data and some other new point of view about the filmmaker.

The premise of the work is “Alfred Hitchcock is remembered because he saw to it that way”. First star film director at a time when filmmaking was just a job. Joel Ashton McCarthy emphasizes Hitch’s dedication to being recognized for his figure and his work. He appears in cameos in all his films as is known, but he also implemented revolutionary advertising and marketing methods for the time and used by contemporary Hollywood as part of the dissemination of his productions.

This work also gives rise to Hitchcock’s relationship with women. Always starting from his films and the female representation he makes in them to go to his private life and try to understand the origins of such roles. The fundamental role that Alma Lucy Reville played in her work is already known, giving advice and directions, producing and being assistant director of her films, but not so much was known about Joan Harrison, the first woman to be nominated as a screenwriter for an Oscar. (by Rebecca). Joan is the screenwriter for her films and the unattainable blonde, with a strong character and independence. The documentary exposes that this indomitable attitude was what seduced Hitchcock.

I am Alfred Hitchcock (I am Alfred Hitchcock, 2021) continues to be a conventional documentary that reviews the classics of the master of suspense and relies on the fascination they generate in the public. It takes up his work chronologically but dwells on details of his private life, some of which are not so well known, in order to account for the genius behind the camera.