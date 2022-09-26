Criticism of “Journey to Sils Maria”, the other side of the success of Juliette Binoche and Kristen Stewart

In Sils María, located in the Swiss Engadine valley, there is a strange meteorological phenomenon that predicts bad weather, a cloud born from the humid air of the lakes invades the entire valley: the Maloja snake. This phenomenon is followed by a typical night wind that, however, appears in broad daylight. These phenomena will be the ones that will govern each one of the characters of Trip to Sils Mariaa film where the other will be the mirror in which each one must look at themselves.

After the death of Wilhelm Melchior, the actress Maria Enders (incredible performance by Juliette Binoche) will begin a journey into her past reflecting on her present. The story begins when, on the train that takes her to a tribute to her mentor, she finds out that he has died. María cannot avoid the memories of the past, and even less so when she receives the proposal to re-stage the work that she had received. gave fame and prestige, although this time changing roles. María will have to play the mature woman who embarks on a suicidal journey, fascinated by her own descent.

María will be recruited for a few months in the house of the recently deceased Wilhelm Melchior to rehearse the character with her assistant Valentine (an unrecognizable Kristen Stewart). Little by little, the reality of the two women will be trapped by the fiction of the text, while Maria’s future companion appears with increasing presence on stage, the young Jo-Ann Ellis (Chloe Grace Moretz).

Assayas works on duality in its broadest sense. It fuses and opposes the past with the present, old age with youth, fame with anonymity, fiction with reality, cinema with theater, and the modern with the classic, working on the concepts of ambivalence and false appearances, whose The most notorious example is the Juliette Binoche-Kristen Stewart and Juliette Binoche-Chloe Grace Moretz contrast.

Trip to Sils Maria it is a sordid film, in which the director works a script of characters in continuous movement, who act as they should and not as they would like to. Characters that contain violence and externalize hypocrisy. Where each one will be the reflection of the other and perhaps even of ourselves.