Criticism of “Las Rojas”, a feminist western with Natalia Oreiro and Mercedes Morán

Carlota Schönfeld-Müller (Mercedes Morán) is a renowned paleontologist who is in charge of a reserved area of ​​12,000 hectares while investigating a strange animal species. The foundation that finances her research suspects the veracity of the progress presented as the money spent and sends Constanza Córdoba (Natalia Oreiro), another paleontologist, to follow the case closely and prepare a report. The initial roughness due to mistrust will be resignified when both women have to face a third investigator: Freddy (Diego Velázquez), an unscrupulous character capable of anything to get away with it.

The script by Matías Lucchesi and Mariano Llinás is based on the legend of the hippogriff, a mythological animal that mixes an eagle, a horse and a lion, and from there they build a feminist western with a twist towards the fantastic, where empowerment, sisterhood and gender violence are the backbone of a dark history crossed by the environment, ecology, myths and legends.

Filmed in Uspallata and Potrerillos in the province of Mendoza, where the landscape works as one more protagonist thanks to the panoramas of Ramiro Civita, and the music of Hernán Segret as a generator of climates, the red ones (2021), which does not refer to a surname or a place but to some red crosses on a map to indicate a place, is a film that, unlike much that has been seen lately in Argentine cinema, assumes aesthetic, artistic risks and narrative, going from the purest realism to the fantastic without moving from the axis, working from the ancestral topics of the current agenda, and betting on a dry, bitter narrative, with two actresses who put the body to their characters, where what is not Said is worth more than words.