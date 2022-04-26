Criticism of Marina Yers for her last post: “They ask me for 60,000 euros in traditional medicine to heal me” | Big Bang

Marina Yers She is one of the influencers who gives the most to talk about on social networks. The young woman, who has no problem showing her day-to-day on her Instagram account, has once again been criticized for having shared her latest decision: undergo a €60,000 herbal treatment in the Amazon.

The young woman has told the decision in her networks: “I did not tell you this, but there is a liver disease that I have to cure. That they ask me for 60,000 euros in traditional medicine to be able to heal me. And we are going to try it here in Kambo (I have to tell you what it is). The people who live here are super healthy and don’t need to go to a doctor because the right plants give them everything they need.”

Criticism has not been long in coming. The reason? They accuse the influencer of promoting unreliable therapies.

In fact, Marina has assured that she is going to spend two weeks without connecting on social networks to deal with her problems: “I am going to be in isolation, without seeing or talking to people, without a video camera, with medicinal plant treatment to treat my liver problem and various things, also mental health”.

The young woman has assured that this treatment will be a before and after in her life. On Twitter, many people have wanted to share her criticism of the type of therapy she is promoting:

“The new season of Marina Yers does not look bad at all”

“After advising against drinking water because she claims that water dehydrates, or persuading people to take various drugs, Marina Yers is now recommending that people literally drink poison”

“Marina Yers is not only inciting her millions of followers to spend a fortune on pseudo-therapies, but also Kambo is literally the poison of the monkey frog whose ingestion is associated with the risk of toxic hepatitis, multi-organ dysfunction and even death”