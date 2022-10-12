Criticism of “Nemesis / Samaritan”, Sylvester Stallone and a legendary superhero

Sylvester Stallone produces this story that suits his figure perfectly. The “animated” beginning explains the fight of the brothers Samaritan and Nemesis, mythical Greek figures taken up by the Bible (the one who helps without asking for anything in return and his mortal enemy), confronted and killed in combat in the past. In the present, little Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton), a 13-year-old boy from a slum, thinks he recognizes his elderly neighbor as the legendary Samaritan.

The neighbor is Joe Smith (Sylvester Stallone), a hermit guy who repairs old artifacts when he’s not working as a garbage collector for a company. An ideal character for Stallone, the humble, low-profile guy who helps others with small daily actions. But when Sam is threatened by the neighborhood gang members, Joe will come to his aid, demonstrating his superpowers.

Nemesis (Samaritan, 2022) is Stallone’s best movie in a long time. Because it captures the characteristics of the action hero that he knew how to star in the past and because it adapts them to a contemporary story of superheroes for teenagers. This symbiosis is also very well achieved since the production, because there is no shortage of melee fist blows -as in the actor’s classics- but digital technology gives speed to his movements and the fantasy of the story justifies his enormous strength and his survivability.

His superhero faces Cyrus (Pilou Asbaek), a gang leader who intends to continue the legacy of the supervillain of history, which is nothing more than sowing chaos through a violent popular revolt in the style of the Joker. Joe under the figure of Samaritan must stop him with his fist, true to his style. The character has an identity mark, a mask and a weapon (a hammer), while the posture chosen by this superhero is anonymity reinforced by his hooded jacket.

There are a couple of punchline jokes, to tone down the drama, and a Rocky-esque “life advice” moment from Joe to little Sam. The visual effects are well done and the final plot twist works very well.

Stallone seems to have once again made an accurate reading of contemporary cinema to re-insert his legendary figure in current film production. The hero of yesteryear is now also the superhero that was missing.