Criticism of ‘Not Okay’ (‘False influencer’), by Quinn Shephard with Zoey Deutch

What turns a satire into a satire is the awareness of it. If a film understands that its structure is made in order to make a sharp criticism of the customs of a society, it will surely achieve its objective. not ok It initially presents the main character in a complicated situation, and then goes to the past and takes advantage of the “they will wonder how I got here” technique. This strategy is used to show how point B (the present that is the problem, the bad moment), goes to point A (the past, neutral moment), in order to go to point c (the future, resolution and the end). happy). The issue is that as the story progresses it becomes very difficult to think of a real scenario in which there would be a nice ending. And, in a very clever twist by the writer/director, that doesn’t happen. The bomb falls despite the redemption. That makes not ok be a good satire and consequently a good film.

‘not okay’ (2022). Direction and script: Quinn Shepard. Cast: Zoey Deutch, Mia Isaac, Negin Farsad, Dylan O’Brien, Nadia Alexander, Karan Soni. Photography: Robby Baumgartner. Edition: Mollie Goldstein. Music: Pierre-Philippe Cote. Duration: 100 minutes. Our opinion: Good.

Danni, played by Zoey Deutch, is a photographer for a youth magazine who, despite her desperate attempts, fails to connect with anyone. She is, for her colleagues and bosses, a hindrance. Her obsession with becoming an influencer makes her all the time pretending to be someone she is not. At the end of the day, she is a neglected girl who suffers from depression. In an effort to get noticed, she tells an influencer (Dylan O’Brien) that she’s going on a trip to Paris, which catches her eye. Thus, she decides to take a few days off from work to show, with photo edits and false posts on her networks, that she is in France. What could be just something embarrassing turns into a nightmare, as the Parisian city suffers from terrorist attacks. Now, Danni will have to continue with the lie. There, at the cost of pity, she finds a perfect setting to have everyone’s interest.

Another great success not ok is the division of worlds that presents. On the one hand, there is the one that is represented by Dani, an environment that is intoxicated and corrupted by social networks, the one that instills in us this idea that we must be special, have a voice, a clean Instagram feed, etc. On the other hand, there is the world that is represented by Rowan (Mia Isaac), a leading high school student of the anti-gun group that has said enough is enough in the United States. After what happened in Paris, Dani comes into contact with Rowan’s world, a real one. It is there, where the protagonist for the first time will find her identity. But by now it will be too late.

not ok It is a film that represents very well the dangers of fame. It shows a lost generation with no horizon as a result of the superficiality of social networks. Furthermore, Zoey Deutch’s performance manages to express all these negative effects. Between the comedy and the suspense of what our protagonist is going to do, a very well-executed combo of a film is put together that makes us wonder if our dreams are truly pure.