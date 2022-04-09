Criticism of ‘On the trail of the murderer’: A cop of the lot

The reviews of Daniel Farriol:

On the trail of the murderer

On the trail of the killer (Midnight in the Switchgrass) is a thriller American led by randall emmett (Wash Me in the River) and written by Alan Horsnail (fortress). The story follows the parallel paths of a police inspector and an FBI agent who end up joining forces in the investigation of a series of unsolved murders of prostitutes that appear to have been committed by the same person. It is starring Emile Hirsch (Inheritorland of violence), Megan fox (Till Death. Until death do us partthe mercenary), Bruce Willis (Glass, Orphans of Brooklyn), Luke Haas (Crazy Eyes, Pursued), Caitlin Carmichael, Olive Elise Abercrombie, Welker White, Sistine Rose Stallone Y Jackie Cruz. The film can be seen on platforms such as filmin either Movistar + from April 8, 2022.

Some crimes inspired by real events

On the trail of the killer (Midnight in the Switchgrass) is a thriller food police that could well serve as a desktop movie in the programming of any general television network. Even so, within its clumsiness and schematization, we can find some elements that make it stand out from other similar products. The story is loosely inspired by the case of the serial killer Robert Ben Rhodesknown as “The Gas Station Killer” (“Truck Stop Killer”) who kidnapped, tortured, raped and murdered more than 50 women between 1975 and 1990. His victims were usually prostitutes, vagrants or lonely hitchhikers he picked up at his truck while making long-distance routes.

The film shows us modus operandi of the murderer, an unrecognizable Luke Haas which does a pretty remarkable job, while simultaneously showing the investigations of a police officer named Byron (Emile Hirsch), who finds a pattern in various investigated crimes, and two FBI agents, Karl (Bruce Willis) and Rebecca (Megan fox), who act outside their superiors to capture the psychopath using the latter as “bait”. There is no intrigue and surprise in who the murderer is, since it is shown to the public from the first moment, so the only interest lies in knowing if they will be able to find him before he murders a new victim that he has kidnapped in his barn, a teenager. called Tracy (Caitlyn Carmichael).

A luxury cast for a tabletop TV movie

On the trail of the murderer It is a luxury telefilm with a cast that many would already like for themselves. The real protagonist is the Californian Emile Hirsch, an actor who is always solvent, who here offers a certain dramatic dimension to a character that is too stereotyped. The co-star is Megan fox who had the honor of being nominated for the 2021 Razzie Awards for this film, along with Amy Adams for The woman at the window (Joe Wright2021), although both ultimately lost (or won, depending on how you look at it) to Jeanna deWaal who won the ineffable award for worst actress for Lady Di: The Musical (Christopher Ashley, 2021). Honestly, I don’t think it’s the worst performance I’ve seen from the actress from transformers.

And we also find in the cast the good guy Bruce Willis in a much smaller role than the promotional poster (whose photo of him actually belongs to another movie) seems to indicate. Recently we all met and were shocked to discover that he suffers from aphasia and that this disease that affects speech has forced him to withdraw from the world of interpretation. In this particular film he has few lines of dialogue and his character is more of an anecdotal presence without much travel, in fact, his five or six appearances on screen were shot during a single day. The film has a certain visual packaging, it cost about 15 million dollars to make, although it has raised less than 250 thousand euros. Come on, a resounding failure.

what the hell does it paint Dire Straits here?

Director randall emmettbetter known for his work as a producer, tries in On the trail of the murderer create an atmosphere close to the universe of the first season of True Detective (Nic Pizzolatto, 2014), without much success. The iconography of the Deep America and the white trash it appears sideways after the stylization of some images of wheat fields surrounding isolated houses on the fringes of all civilization, but it remains an attempt rather than evidence. The script does not have enough depth or ambition for something like that. Despite the devastating reviews it has received, not everything is disposable in this film and we can find a couple of effective sequences that manage to convey some dramatic tension, for example, I am thinking of the failed ambush in the bar or the final parallel montage of the barn .

Unfortunately, there are arbitrary when not absurd directing and/or editing decisions like that inclusion in the soundtrack of a cover of the wonderful “Brothers in Arms” by Dire Straits which, twice, sounds at moments of pure climax, achieving the opposite effect to that desired and deflating the balloon of the emotion reached. There are other aesthetic resources that also squeak me and that would have to do with the recovery of previous frames as “flashes” at critical moments of the characters (a procedure more typical of television of yesteryear than of current cinema). On the trail of the murdererwill certainly not go down in history as a thriller crime to take into account, but it can be useful if you are one of those movie buffs who are completists of the filmographies of its protagonists or as a light hobby if you know in advance what you are facing.

