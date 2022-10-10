Criticism of “Pinocchio”, the inconsequential live action of Robert Zemeckis with Tom Hanks

The director and the protagonist of Forrest Gump (1994), Castaway (Cast Away, 2000) and The polar Express (The Polar Express, 2004), come together once again to bring to the screen the story of the wooden doll whose nose grows when he lies. As with the other versions live action Disney, the film is a copy in the image and likeness of the animated classic but with current technology.

Tom Hanks stars as Gepetto, the craftsman carpenter who creates the wooden “boy” (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who longs to be a real boy. The story full of metaphors about the human condition that had countless contemporary versions (such as the Italian one by Matteo Garrone with Roberto Benigni and the one by Guillermo Del Toro for Netflix still unreleased), is limited here to the 1940 Walt Disney film.

Zemeckis doesn’t stop at deep ideas, barely mentioned in the songs, and dives into CGI (computer generated imagery) adventure to recreate universes and make a fast-paced adventure story. The first hour develops characters and conflicts before the second half plunges into the histrionic journey of learning after Pinocchio is kidnapped to perform as a puppet in a traveling circus. at that stage Pinocchio (Pinocchio, 2022) becomes an entertaining production that abuses the movements of a camera resting on strange points of view. The camera resting on the nose in full growth is an example of what has been mentioned.

Perhaps the most striking thing -or novelty for that matter- of this film narrated by Jiminy Cricket (voice of Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a certain darkness impregnated in the image, product of the photography direction of Don Burgess, a regular collaborator of Zemeckis, who it liquefies with the minutes by the colorful and familiar aesthetic of the Disney brand.

The immortal fable by the Italian Carlo Collodi published in 1883 fades then with this production full of visual debauchery that, although it stands out for the identical drawings of the previous Disney version now animated in 3D, does not add anything new to the classic story.