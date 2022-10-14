Criticism of “Plan for Buenos Aires” or Le Corbusier’s obsession with a modern Buenos Aires

The year was 1929 and thanks to his contacts with a certain Buenos Aires elite, commanded by Victoria Ocampo and the Association of Friends of Art, Le Corbusier arrived in Buenos Aires to hold a series of conferences on urban planning and architecture. In one of them he presents an urban plan to turn the city into the modern New York of the south. For almost 20 years the idea obsesses him and he fights for the plan to materialize. Something that will never happen.

Panero, who had already ventured into the subject of architecture with his notable film Amancio Williams (2013), follows in the footsteps of that obsession, which includes a Business City with five skyscrapers reclaimed from the Río de la Plata, in a polyphonic documentary where a series of specialists, including Cayetana Mercé, Jorge Francisco Liernur, Pablo Pschepiurca, Norberto Feal, Sonia Sasiain, among others, verbally reconstruct, accompanied by archive images and various sketches, the plan that Le Corbusier had for Buenos Aires to become the symbolic capital and cultural and economic center of South America .

But Plan for Buenos Aires (2022), premiered at the last BAFICI, is not just a historical research documentary that seeks to peek inside a project that never materialized. It is the story of an obsession, a thriller where conspiracy, whims and betrayals intersect with politics, economic interests and misunderstood nationalism.