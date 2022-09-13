Criticism of Putin comes from militarists who support his war

As Russian forces hurriedly withdrew from northeastern Ukraine on Saturday in one of the war’s most humiliating setbacks, President Vladimir Putin he was in a park in Moscow, where he was headlining the grand opening of a Ferris wheel.

Putin stated:

“It is very important for the town to be able to relax with friends and family.”







President Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow on Saturday in a photo provided by the Russian government. Sputnik photo via Reuters

The stark contrast was surprising, even to some of Putin’s most ardent supporters.

And it underscored a growing divide between the Kremlin and the invasion’s staunchest supporters.

For these individuals, the Russian withdrawal seemed to confirm their worst fears:

that top Russian officials were so concerned with maintaining an “all is well” atmosphere at home that they did not dedicate the necessary equipment and personnel to fight a long war against an enemy with much determination.

A pro-Russian blogger wrote in a widely shared post on Saturday:

“You are throwing a 1 billion ruble party,” referring to the celebrations led by Putin in Moscow to mark the 875th anniversary of the city’s founding.

“What’s wrong? This is not done after a such a tremendous failure”.

He also wrote that even as Moscow celebrated, the Russian military was fighting without enough night vision goggles, bulletproof vests, first aid kits or drones.

A few hundred kilometers away, Ukrainian forces have retaken the Russian military stronghold of Izium, continuing their rapid advance across the northeast and beginning a dramatic new stage from the war.

The outrage on the part of the pro-war Russians on Saturday showed that although Putin has succeeded in eliminating almost all liberal and pro-democracy opposition in Russian domestic politics, he still faces the risk of discontent from the Russian side. conservative on the political spectrum.

For the time being, there was little sign that the militarists would turn against Putin as a result of the counteroffensive Ukraine, which appears to have been successful, but analysts say its increasing willingness to publicly criticize the military command indicated a latent discontent within the Russian elite.

Dmitri Kuznets, who analyzes the war for the Russian-language news outlet jellyfishHe commented in a telephone interview:

“Most of these people are shocked And they didn’t think this could happen. I think most of them are really angry.”

The Kremlin, as usual, tried to minimize the setbacks.

The Defense Ministry described the withdrawal as a decision “to reorganize” his troops, even though the ministry had mentioned a day earlier that it was going to reinforce its defensive positions in the region.

Authorities in Moscow continued their festive weekend, with pyrotechnics scheduled for the evening and state television showed hundreds of people waiting to board the new 140 meter ferris wheel.

However, online, the Russian failures were on full display (underlining the surprising role played by pro-russian military bloggers in the messaging app Telegram to shape the narrative of the war).

While the Kremlin controls the airwaves in Russia and has blocked access to Instagram and Facebook, Telegram remains freely accessible and full of posts and videos from people both for and against the war.

Pro-war bloggers with large followings (some accompanying Russian troops near the front line) amplify the Kremlin’s false message that Russia is fighting “Nazis” and refer to Ukrainians in derogatory ways that They dehumanize them.

However, they also spread much more detailed informationto (and accurate, according to analysts) on the battlefield than the Russian Defense Ministry, which, they say, underestimates the enemy and does not deliver bad news to the public.

One of the bloggers, Yuri Podolyaka, who is originally from Ukraine but moved to Crimea after annexation in 2014, told his 2.3 million Telegram followers on Friday that if the military continued to try to downplay its setbacks in the battlefield, the Russians “will stop trusting the Ministry of Defense and soon the entire government.”

Bloggers were the first to publicly warn of a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the northeast of the country.

On August 30, a Kremlin spokesman held his usual call with journalists and repeated his mantra: the invasion of Ukraine is going “as planned”.

On the same day, several Russian bloggers reported on social media that something was not going as planned at all.

They noted that Ukraine was gathering forces for a counterattack near the city of Balakliya and Russia did not appear to be in a position to defend itself.

One asked, “Hello, hello, is anyone home? Are we ready to defend ourselves against an attack in this direction?”

Days later, it became clear that the answer was no.

Ukrainian forces overwhelmed weak Russian defenses in Balakliya and other nearby towns in northeastern Ukraine.

Until this weekend, some analysts estimated that the territory recovered by Ukraine equals around 2,590 square kilometers, a possible turning point in what had become a war of attrition this summer.

Among some bloggers, anger over the Russian military’s mistakes reached a fever pitch on Saturday.

One called the Russian withdrawal a “catastrophe”, while others indicated that it had left residents who collaborated with Russian forces at the mercy of Ukrainian troops (which could undermine the credibility of the occupying authorities in all the territory that Russia still controls).

Furthermore, while the Kremlin still maintains that the invasion is simply a “special military operation,” several bloggers insisted on Saturday that Russia was, in fact, fighting a war in the full sense of the word (not just against Ukraine, but against Ukraine). a united West).

The stunned fury reflects how some analysts believe many in the Russian elite view the war:

a campaign full of incompetencecarried out at the lowest possible cost, which can only be won if Putin mobilizes the nation to put it on a war footing and calls for military service.

Western and Russian analysts say Putin would need a conscription to greatly expand the size of his invasion force.

However, the president seems determined to resist such a move, which could end the passivity with which much of the Russian public has treated the war.

In August, 48 percent of Russians told the independent pollster Levada that they paid little or no attention to events in Ukraine.

As a result, according to analysts, Putin has no good alternatives.

Escalating a war whose domestic support may prove superficial could raise unrest at home, while continued battlefield retreats could cause a backlash from militarists who have bought into the Kremlin’s narrative that Russia is fighting ” Nazis” just to survive.

Rob Lee, a military analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, opined that since Russia withdrew in April from its attempt to capture kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, the Kremlin’s goals in the war have been unclear, which disorients Putin’s supporters.

Lee said in a telephone interview that “the Ukrainians’ war effort is obvious, it’s understandable, whereas on the Russian side, it was always a question of:

‘What is Russia doing?’ The goals are not clear and it is also not clear how they achieve those goals. If you’re fighting a war and you’re not sure what the end goal is, you’re going to be very frustrated about it.”

c.2022 The New York Times Company

