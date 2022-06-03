Criticism of “Shirley”, the imaginary world of Shirley Jackson with Elisabeth Moss

Rose (Odessa Young) and Fred Nemser (Logan Lerman) are a young couple who have just married and arrive at the house of the writer Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) where they are going to stay. At the same time, Fred (Logan Lerman) works with Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg), Shirley’s husband, on the Bennington College campus, as he is preparing to be a professor, and on that path, Rose, still a student , accompanies. Both have a very close relationship with each other but when they arrive at the house, the young couple’s relationship will be destabilized.

Shirley is a particular character, recognized for her stories, who, however, has difficulties relating socially and being in the outside world. She likewise has a very tense relationship with Stanley, who becomes a mysterious and lonely character. She has decided to write a novel and on that path she will have a close relationship with Rose, as she and Fred will be an important element of inspiration.

From the beginning shirley (2020) raises the idea of ​​the sensory as a destabilizing element. It all comes together in the particular relationship that will develop between Shirley and Rose. Each one from their view of the world will end up influencing the other. The film raises it for the flat details, for the sound that destabilizes the harmony, showing the idea of ​​the dark and ‘horror story’ that underlies everything that is going to happen.

Thus, the film directed by Josephine Decker is shown as a psychological thriller, by using a handheld camera that follows the characters from the obsessive gaze on the faces, focusing on the eyes and everything that allows us to approach what becomes difficult to elucidate.

The large house becomes one more character. The rooms of the two couples and the living room are spaces that mark what the viewer will decipher and that has to do with the connection between the two couples. So is Shirley’s desk and her typewriter. Spaces that bring fights and conversations, and arouse violence between each character. Shirley’s dreams and visions about the novel she is writing mark the aspect of darkness, since the nightmares of the protagonist of her novel are intermingled with the real world, with a dreamlike style that is presented throughout the story. .

Finally, it is a story about the female figure and literature in a historical context, which at the same time serves to talk about the relationships between women, motherhood and the darkness of creation.