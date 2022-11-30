As if a stunned policeman attended the projection of a commercial RoboCop, a professional driver to that of a self-driving car, and a pastry chef to that of a self-baked cupcake. I enter the website to which the advertising refers, redacta.me, which promises to automatically write children’s stories, stories, product descriptions and oh, articles.

I contact those responsible. They assure that they are not going to take away anyone’s job. “You need a person to review the entire text and give it a bit of spark,” they explain to me. The answer makes me even more uneasy, if possible, because I know a translator who was told that her bread was insured when Google Translate appeared, and now she is unemployed, because she has been replaced by a guy who fixes the translated texts a bit. machine, and ball point.

Determined to test how it goes, I write the review of Silent Nightstarring David Harbour, memorable sheriff of stranger things. It has been one of the movies that have amused me the most this year, a crazy cross between Crystal jungle, illusion is also lived Y Home alone. It asks me for the title and I write “Review of “Silent Night”, directed by Tommy Wirkola”, I add the keywords “Critic”, “Silent Night”, “Tommy Wirkola”, “David Harbour”. Then you can choose the level of creativity (I choose “normal”), the tone (I put “witty”). With that it is understood that he already manages. Well, the truth is that the result surprises me. You have succeeded in everything! You can see that he gets additional information by searching Google, and he messes something up (Adam Scott, Toni Collette, or Anna Paquin don’t appear, and the plot was made up), but he almost writes better than me… and he has better judgment!

Does anyone know of any job vacancies? Even if it’s a waiter! I see the dodgy thing. As the zarzuela says, times advance… which is outrageous!

AI Critique of Silent Night (2022)

Silent Night is a film directed by Tommy Wirkola and released in 2021. This Norwegian horror film tells the story of a group of friends who embark on an adventure to discover the origin of a mysterious Christmas song. This song has been passed down for generations and is said to be the oldest song in the world. The film focuses on the search for the truth about the origin of the song and the mysteries that surround it.

The movie is a lot of fun to watch, with a good mix of comedy and horror. The cast is made up of well-known actors such as Adam Scott, Toni Collette, and Anna Paquin. This makes the movie much more entertaining and the characters more believable. The evil creatures are very well designed and the special effects are excellent.

In conclusion, “Silent Night” is a fun horror movie that offers a good mix of comedy and horror. Tommy Wirkola’s direction is excellent, with good special effects and a great cast. The movie is funny, with a touch of black humor and some horror scenes that make it even more entertaining. The characters are interesting and well developed, which helps create an engaging story. The film is a fun Christmas horror adventure that is sure to delight fans of the genre. If you are looking for a funny horror comedy to spend an unforgettable Christmas night, Silent Night it is an excellent option.

Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and be aware of all film premieres in Decine21.com.