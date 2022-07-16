Criticism of “Sinister Twin”, an interesting proposal that falls due to an incoherent ending

The challenge of making a film completely dependent on a twist is not only that it be surprising and shocking, but that when you see it again all the pieces fall into place and the inexplicable makes sense. “Arrival”, “Sixth sense”, “The orphanage” are some examples of this technique well used; however, this is not the case for “Sinister Twin”by director Taneli Mustonen, whose twist (as well as being predictable) ends up sinking an idea with a lot of potential.

Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and Anthony (Steven Cree) move with their son Eliot (Tristan Ruggeri) to Finland in order to forget a terrible tragedy: the recent death of Eliot’s twin brother, Nathan. Everything seems to be going well, but Eliot starts behaving strangely and says that Nathan is with him. Scared, Rachel slowly discovers that something darker is hidden behind her son’s game.

There are truly terrifying moments in this film: a sequence with mirror, candles and darkness included had me clutching my seat. Photography has clever ways of presenting eerie images beautifully (some dream sequences are particularly haunting and beautiful at the same time). Likewise, it effectively maintains suspense on several occasions, revealing just enough to suggest something terrifying without actually showing it: this is work whose strength lies in playing on the viewer’s imagination.

It is appreciated that Taneli Mustonen trusts in the power of her images and seldom resorts to jump scares, and even when it does, they are well built. The director and his team create a gloomy atmosphere without being heavy, and I hope to see him soon directing another horror film (especially one with elements of folklore, the most visually and thematically interesting factor in this film). Although the dialogues are somewhat rough at times, it gets good performances from its entire cast, highlighting Teresa Palmer, who credibly transmits the sudden changes in tone.

Unfortunately, all these virtues do not compensate for an incoherent and confusing script whose revelations in the third act throw away much of what has been built and makes the most interesting parts of the film seem gratuitous. Much like the ridiculous ending of “The Kid,” this conclusion will leave many wondering, but not in a good way. One could forgive the clichés and common places in which the film falls (especially for its technical qualities), but with such an unsatisfying ending, this is difficult.

Leaving the full weight of your story on a reveal is a big gamble, one in which “Dark Twin” lost out. In the end, the film not only betrays its characters, but also the viewer: they both deserved better.

“Sinister Twin” is now available in theaters.