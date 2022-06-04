Criticism of “Sycorax”, the new shakespearead by Matías Piñeiro with Lois Patiño

The play, which belongs to the saga of William Shakespeare’s late romances, recounts the odyssey of Prospero, who, after being expelled by his brother, is shipwrecked and finds himself on a desert island with his daughter Miranda. In The Tempest, Sycorax, is a witch, mother of Caliban, a minor character that the duo of directors redefines and gives him prominence through a rereading of the text. But also putting him in the place of the narrator voice.

Beli Martínez and Rodrigo Areias are the protagonists of this mischief where the characters that Shakespeare once imagined take on another dimension, mutate and acquire a new perspective. Piñeiro and Patiño hybridize the story, linking reality with fantasy, poetry with mysticism and theater with cinema. They play with words (and with language), distance themselves from them while appropriating them to give them a new life. They change the story, but the meaning is the same.

In Sycorax (2021), premiered at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, Mauro Herce’s camera shows a stylized image, as elegant as it is subtle, many times an accomplice and other times mischievous, a spy, in search of places and spaces through unconventional shots. He moves away, takes the characters out of the visual field to focus on nature, on details that may seem insignificant a priori but that are part of a gear where each piece, like a puzzle, fits into a final picture that is as shocking as it is wildly original. .