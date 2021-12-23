Criticism of the first octopus farm

The announcement of the forthcoming opening of the world’s first octopus farm in Spain has sparked widespread criticism from the scientific community. Octopus meat is consumed all over the world and as is happening to many other marine species its global population is threatened by overfishing. For this reason, studies have been underway for decades to understand if and how it is possible to breed it in captivity, as is done for many fish.

However, several scientists believe that octopuses should not be raised and then killed and sold on the food market: on the one hand because they are very intelligent animals, which based on research and the direct experience of those who study them would be able to feel pain and feel emotions, on the other hand, for the wider consequences of farming on fishing.

Experiments to investigate the possibility of breeding octopuses in captivity began in the 1960s, but until now it had not been possible to do so profitably. In fact, octopuses are complex animals and until recently many things were not known about how they were born and how they grew: for this reason it was not possible to understand how to reproduce in the laboratory the conditions suitable for their life cycle and reproduction. Satisfactory results have been achieved only in recent years: in November the Spanish multinational Nueva Pescanova announced that in 2023 it will begin selling the first octopuses grown on farms.

Nueva Pescanova began experimenting with captive breeding in 2018 by growing 50 examples of common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) and basing its experiments on the observations of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography with respect to the breeding habits of the species.

The news site on the ports and maritime industries of the Mediterranean PortSEurope he explains that the new farm, which unlike the previous experimental ones will be destined for trade, should be built near the port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands, in the Atlantic Ocean. Nueva Pescanova will invest more than 50 million euros to produce around 3,000 tons of octopus per year, the equivalent of 10 per cent of octopuses caught each year in Spain – and a very small fraction of what is caught each year across the country. world.

Nueva Pescanova argues that breeding octopuses in captivity will safeguard those that live in the wild, whose populations are subjected to intensive fishing. However, the company did not respond to numerous requests to know how the facility will be managed or how the animals will be killed.

Meanwhile, the opening of the farm has been denounced by an international group of scientists and activists who believe the practice “ethically and ecologically unjustifiable”. The group, Compassion in World Farming, has also written to various governments, including the Spanish one, to ask for trials on the breeding of these animals to be banned.

The great intelligence of octopuses has been proven in numerous scientific experiments. They are animals capable of using tools for feeding, of solving problems and collaborating with other species, but also of recognizing another member of their own species and of memorizing relatively complex techniques and procedures for a long time, if necessary to survive.

Marine biologist Elena Lara, director of Compassion in World Farming, told a BBC that raising octopuses in sterile tanks, without external stimuli, would do them a lot of harm. In addition, they are very territorial animals: for this reason, according to experts, they could even begin to eat each other if they had grown together in a single tank.

Jakob Vinther, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Bristol, explained that octopuses are “extremely complex beings”, which he believes have a gaiety and curiosity very similar to those of humans. Stacey Tonkin also talked about it, one of the five employees who look after these animals at the Bristol aquarium and who for work often plays with a giant Pacific octopus called DJ, like Davy Jones, one of the villains in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean. Tonkin says that some days DJ is grumpy, while others are more playful, and in any case he shows a different reaction depending on the people he interacts with: “When you look at him and he looks you really feel there is something.”

A group of UK scientists recently examined more than 300 scientific studies on various species of crustaceans and cephalopods – molluscs including octopus, cuttlefish and squid – and concluded that octopuses are ‘sentient beings’.

According to the scientists’ report, there is also ‘good scientific evidence’ showing that these animals can experience emotions and sensations, such as pleasure and pain. For these reasons, the authors of the analysis said they were “convinced” that raising octopuses while maintaining their welfare high is “impossible”, and suggested that the British government consider banning imports of farmed octopuses in the future.

According to scientists, another problem with livestock farming concerns its environmental sustainability.

Nueva Pescanova said she “firmly believes” that farming is an effective method of reducing pressure on the fish stocks of the seas and oceans and at least partially replacing intensive fishing. Octopuses, however, are carnivorous animals and to feed them they need large quantities of marine animals, such as small crustaceans, sardines and herring, which should be fished in the sea.

If the intensive farming of other marine animals such as shrimps and salmon has reduced the pressure on fish stocks in nature, then, in many cases it has created new problems: among these there is for example the spread of diseases, which are often also transmitted outside the farm.

