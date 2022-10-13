Criticism of “The KEOP/S system”, paranoia with Daniel Hendler and Alan Sabbagh

The pandemic gives rise to all the topics of this film that participated in the competition of the last BAFICI. The apathy of confinement, the nonsense of doing certain jobs in the departments, the disconnection with the outside world (where everything is perceived as a threat) and the imagination of the omniscient observer, the one who controls all our actions in the form of a superior organization .

This premise, which was already present in Phase 7 (2010), reaches sordid and even nauseating points in The KEOP/S system (2022). Daniel Hendler is Fernando, a sort of screenwriter with a creative crisis who wanders around his house in sweatpants and a flowered shirt looking for what to do. One day his neighbor falls from a balcony and, before he dies, he mentions the word “Cheops”. Fernando googles it and accesses an image of his own apartment: the guy is observed from one of the thousands of windows in front of his home.

His friend “the fat man” (Alan Sabbagh) joins in the search for the observer’s whereabouts. A path that leads them to get involved in the violent organization that has two unlikely masked thugs played by Rodrigo Noya and Gastón Cocchiarale. Absurd, black humor and a feast of uncomfortable violence in the Tarantino style, will be part of the film.

The impossible plan brings worse consequences in this comedy that advances by incoherence after incoherence of the leading duo, rather than by a solid narration. Madness and sanity are mixed on the journey in a film with ups and downs, where the insane reflections are more frightening than the actions of the title group.

Without living up to his debut film, Nicolás Goldbart avoids safe paths and gets into the dark paranoid thinking of his protagonist, locked in his own labyrinth from which he cannot -nor does he want- to leave.