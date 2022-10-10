Criticism of “The Middle Ages”, the comedy about art in quarantine by Alejo Moguillansky and Luciana Acuña

the middle ages (2022) is one of the best films shot during the pandemic, because it has the ability to humorously reflect on all the crises experienced by a family in that atypical situation. The need to occupy time so as not to go crazy, to continue working or studying with an accelerated virtual course, to seek a moment of solitude with the rest of the family hanging around, etc.; experiences shared by society as a whole.

But Moguillansky and Acuña (in a script also written by Walter Jacob) do not make a costumbrista portrait but rather give poetic and artistic flight to the story. The protagonist and soul of the film is Cleo, the eight-year-old daughter who watches her parents go crazy. When they are withdrawn, she devises a plan to buy a telescope by selling objects from her house. But in Argentina there is inflation and the money collected is never enough.

Aware of the artifice represented, the film plays with various subtexts, among which are Waiting for Godot of Beckett or the incessant melody of hold-on by Tom Waits, to discuss the crisis experienced at various levels. The intellectual gloating of parents dedicated to art (he a filmmaker and playwright, she a choreographer and dance teacher) forces various philosophical and artistic reflections -can we continue doing what we used to do? Can it be done in the same way? -, but also due to an obvious inability to resolve, better executed by the small member of the household. The monetary value, first of objects and then of people, proposes trade as the only way to link with the outside world.

This dynamic of reality within the representation leads the film to also be a vehicle of catharsis for the filmmakers. Because the middle ages he enumerates the conflictive situations with a smile without ever subtracting the layers of thickness of the subjects dealt with, which range from existential darkness to the expressive possibilities of art to survive.