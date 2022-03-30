Criticism of the new Pinball FX for including micropayments and a monthly subscription

Zen Studios will launch tomorrow a new Pinball FX on the Epic Games Store, a delivery that will arrive exclusively on PC in early access format and with a business model free-to-playsomething that the community has not finished liking due to the amount of micropayments that it brings: the tables of this new title can be bought with tickets that will have to be purchased with real money, and if we want to get the 36 tables that will be available at its launch we will have to pay $150 (according to the accounts that a Reddit user has made).

In addition to these micropayments, the study plans to launch a subscription that they have baptized as ‘Pinball Pass’which for a price of $15 a month (or $100 a year) will give us access to most gaming tables. Pinball FX; not all will be included, since some special ones like one inspired by Indiana Jones It will not be included in this pass and will have to be purchased separately.

Tables from previous games cannot be transferred

The purchase of tables Pinball FX has also been criticized by the community, since they cannot be purchased with real money, but will have to be purchased ‘ticket’ that will allow us to get them in the game store: the original tables are worth 40 tickets if they are recycled from other games or 55 tickets if they are new, while the license tables are worth 45 tickets if they are old or 60 tickets if they are new.

Among the main complaints of the community of Pinball FX we meet the inability to transfer previous game tables What Pinball FX3 to this new installment, something that Zen Studios has already confirmed: players who want to keep the tables they had in previous installments will have to pay for them again. For practical purposes, the tables legacy new Pinball FX are the same as those of previous deliveries, although with the lighting and camera upgrades of the new game.

Pinball FX arriving tomorrow on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store in early access. Its free version will give access to two free tables that rotate daily, although we will not be able to play all the game modes or get all the unlockables unless we pay.