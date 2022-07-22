Criticism of “The Princess”, a repetitive action tape

The term “One Army Man” could be translated as a one-man army and is a trope used mainly in action movies; It consists of tapes starring a man or woman well trained in combat and the use of any type of weaponry, knowledge that he uses to defeat a large number of enemies and save the day. This stereotype has been inserted into popular culture for a long time and we have seen it in films like “Rambo”, “Kill Bill”, “Léon: The Professional”; in more recent years it has gained greater media relevance thanks to the John Wick saga, which has generated a wave of films with a similar theme (a murderer/spy/former agent of a government organization must return to do what he was trained) enjoying great popularity among audiences due to its direct, simple but effective stories, and the care given to the fight sequences, which have stood out for being made through complex sequence shots, breaking with the Hollywood mold of building the action through the editing process, in this way the filmmakers create a much more immersive experience for the viewer.

Joining this new generation of action movies comes Star+ “The Princess,” starring Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”), Dominic Cooper (“Captain America: The First Avenger”) and Olga Kurylenko (“Black Widow”). ”), a generic medieval action film full of fights, blood and swords.

Directed by Le-Van Kiet (“Furie”), “The Princess” introduces us to its protagonist (King), who has no name and is only called Princess by the rest of the characters, a young woman who refuses to marry Julius ( Cooper), the man selected by her father to marry her, as she wishes to become a warrior and thus defend the kingdom by herself. Furious at the princess’s refusal, Julius invades the kingdom with his army commanded by his lieutenant Moira (Kurylenko), and locks the girl in the highest tower of the castle in hopes of forcing the marriage. However, The Princess manages to escape from her captors thanks to her training in combat and handling of weapons; already free of her, her mission is to defeat all the enemies of the tower, floor by floor, in order to get to where her family is, free them and stop her fiancé.

The film is basically “Tangled” meets “John Wick” meets “Die Hard” because the tower where the protagonist is locked up resembles the Nakatomi building from the film starring Bruce Willis, however the viewer can reach to get confused because no details of the tower are given: neither its height, how many floors it has or where exactly the protagonist of the story is. We only dedicate ourselves to seeing her go through corridors, corridors and huge rooms in a kind of plot similar to a video game because, since she manages to free herself, she goes from place to place facing anonymous enemies and without personality, each one stronger or with a more unique design. imposing to the previous one, to defeat it and go to the next stage or “level” where you can find a new weapon, some ally or passageway to go unnoticed.

In that sense, Joey King’s performance lives up to what is required by his character, as he delivers a very physically demanding role: we see her hit, somersault, climb, fight with a sword, crossbows, sticks and whatever else is put on her in front. The young woman does a good job despite the superficiality of her motivations since we never understood where her desire to become a warrior came from; the character’s past is shown in convenient flashbacks that consist only of training montages lacking explanations about the figure of this princess. Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko, on the other hand, are overly hyped and have no real motivations: they’re completely one-dimensional, they’re bad for no reason and do things for the sake of it.

The script for “The Princess”, written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton, is quite weak. In addition to the weak or non-existent motivations of the characters, it tries to address issues such as identity, being oneself and the freedom to choose, but it does so superficially, trying to teach lessons already seen in other films with similar overtones (“Brave” from Pixar is a good example) ending up becoming a predictable product with a rather sweet ending.

The action of the tape is entertaining but it becomes confusing due to the convulsive editing. Apparently, editor Alex Fenn thinks that more cuts in a fight scene translates into dynamism, however the film does have two or three quite prominent sequence shots, especially at the beginning. The film’s score, composed by Natalie Holt, combines medieval music and synthesizers to give a unique identity to the atmosphere of the film.

“The Princess” is a derivative film of modern action cinema that does not propose anything new, neither in its forms nor central themes, to the genre, but it is capable of providing an entertaining time if you turn off your brain and try to enjoy the scenes of fight and the score without paying much attention to a story, which although it is simple, we have already seen it told in better ways.

“The princess” is already available in Star+.